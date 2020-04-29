Canadian cannabis company Canopy Growth has laid off an additional 200 employees as part of a broader whittling down of its global operations.

The 200 jobs affected were based in Canada, the United Kingdom and the United States, a Canopy Growth spokesperson told CNN Business. Canopy Growth declined to disclose which departments or job types were affected.

The reductions, which were disclosed via a corporate internal announcement, were first reported by BNN Bloomberg.

“Although difficult, the decisions that have been made over the last few months are to allow Canopy Growth to remain focused on the areas where we are winning and ensure that we are delivering the highest quality products to our consumers in every market where we operate,” Canopy Growth CEO David Klein wrote in an emailed statement. “For a long time Canopy has prioritized doing things first, but going forward we’ll be focused on doing things the best in the markets and in the product formats that show the greatest promise.”

The layoffs come on the heels of an ongoing contraction in Canopy Growth’s global operations and workforce. In March, the company laid off 500 people and closed down millions of square feet of greenhouses. Another 85 jobs were affected in moves announced earlier this month that included exiting Africa, closing a facility in Canada, scaling back operations in Colombia and shutting down a US hemp farm