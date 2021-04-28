America is emerging from the worst of the pandemic, and that will mean some eye-popping figures when the government releases economic growth data Thursday.

But the big jump — fueled by resurgent consumer spending after a year in lockdown — will still be starting from a deep hole.

Economists predict that the US economy grew at an annualized rate of 6.1% in the first three months of the year — faster the than the 4.3% recorded at the end of 2020, but far slower than the enormous 33.4% jump in the second quarter of 2020 when the economy started to reopen.

An "annualized" rate is not the same as measuring one quarter to the next; annualizing assumes a quarterly rate would continue for a full year. Economists typically use the annualized rate for US GDP because it makes it easier to compare numbers over different periods of time.

Read more here.