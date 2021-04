After a difficult year, Starbucks (SBUX) sales are finally bouncing back.

Sales at US stores open at least 13 months jumped 9% in the three months ending March 28 compared with the same period last year . The results pointed to a "full sales recovery" in the United States, CEO Kevin Johnson said in a statement Tuesday.

Globally, same-store sales increased 15% , missing Wall Street's expectations of 16.8% growth. Shares of the company fell about 2% after the bell.

While some restaurants, like pizzerias, have seen sales soar during the pandemic, cafes like Starbucks have struggled. Stay-at-home orders disrupted people's regular commute to work, and many started drinking their morning coffee at home instead of buying it to-go.

In the last three months of 2020, Starbucks' US same-store sales fell 5%. In fiscal year 2020, the year leading up to late September 2020, US same-store sales fell 12%.