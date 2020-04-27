Boeing has rolled out the first 787-10 Dreamliner built for Singapore Airlines at its Final Assembly facility in North Charleston, South Carolina. Josh Drake/Boeing

Boeing plans to restart production of the 787 Dreamliner jet at its factory in South Carolina next week.

The aircraft maker restarted commercial plane production at its Washington state factories last week, but the South Carolina plant — which was temporarily closed due to coronavirus concerns on April 8 — remains shuttered.

Executives at the plant will return later this week, and hourly workers will return starting Sunday night. The company said it is taking additional safety measures to insure that employees will be safe.

The company is concerned that a prolonged shutdown could hurt its suppliers that it needs for future production.

"We have to keep that flow of money going to the supply chain so that they have some predictability around how they operate," Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun said Monday at the company's annual meeting. "Without the supply chain there will be nothing for us to assemble so it's as simple at that."