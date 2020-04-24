US stocks set to end loser of a week with gains: April 24, 2020
Stocks close higher, but snap weekly winning streak
US stocks ended the session sharply higher on Friday, but the three major indexes recorded weekly losses, snapping a two-week winning streak.
The driver behind that underperformance was the oil market carnage at the start of the week, which dragged the stock market down with it.
But finishing in the green on Friday is a hopeful sign for the week ahead. If investors were nervous about weekend headlines about the coronavirus and the economy, stocks would have likely closed down for the day, as was the case in many weeks since the outbreak began, experts said.
- The Dow closed up 1.1%, or 260 points. For the week, the index fell 1.9%.
- The S&P 500 finished 1.4% higher, for a 1.3% weekly loss.
- The Nasdaq Composite closed up 1.7%, and slipped 0.2% for the week.
Air France-KLM Group set to get help from French and Dutch governments
Air France-KLM Group is getting bailed out.
The airline is set to receive 7 billion euros in loans and loan guarantees from the French government -- and it's close to reaching a deal with the Dutch government for additional help.
The aid packages, announced Friday, still need the approval of the European Commission.
The airline said the deals will provide it with the means necessary to survive the coronavirus crisis, which has brought a near halt to demand for air travel around the world. The number of passengers carried by the airline fell 20% in the first quarter, with a 57% decline in March.
"I would like to thank the French state and our banking partners for this aid, which will enable the Air France-KLM Group to overcome this unprecedented crisis," said the airline's chair Anne-Marie Couderc.
Zoom soars after being added to Nasdaq 100
Zoom (ZM), the popular teleconferencing service, is being added to the Nasdaq 100 (NDX), a list of the exchange's most actively traded stocks.
Shares rose nearly 5% following the announcement. Zoom's stock is up 160% for the year.
Zoom will replace Willis Towers Watson (WLTW) on the list as of April 30, according to a press release.
Zoom's usage continues to spike as most people are forced to work from home. About 300 million meeting participants now use Zoom daily, the company said, after crossing the 200-million mark in March.
AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson is retiring
Randall Stephenson, the longtime chief executive officer of AT&T (T), is stepping down.
Stephenson will be succeeded by AT&T Chief Operating Officer John Stankey, who will take over the role on July 1.
Stephenson has served as AT&T's CEO for more than 13 years and oversaw the massive acquisitions of CNN parent company Time Warner (now known as WarnerMedia) and satellite TV provider DirecTV.
AT&T said Friday that Stephenson will remain the company's executive chairman until January 21 "to ensure a smooth leadership transition."
Stankey will join the board on June 1.
American consumer sentiment collapsed in April
US consumer sentiment dropped 26% year-over-year this month, and 19% from March, according to the final results of a University of Michigan survey.
The final reading of 71.8 beat the consensus forecast of economists surveyed by Refinitiv. It was the lowest level since December 2011.
Economists had expected the index to come in at 68 points. The final reading was up slightly up from the preliminary April result of 71 points.
Over the next weeks, as states are beginning to restart their economies, consumer spending will be critical, said Richard Curtin, chief economist of the Surveys of Consumers. Their reaction will either put more pressure on states to reopen quicker or add pressure to extend the restrictions regardless of negative economic consequences, Curtin added.
DraftKings shares pop in Wall Street debut
Top NFL draft pick Joe Burrow isn't the only one celebrating Friday morning. So are investors in DraftKings, the online gambling and fantasy sports company that debuted on the Nasdaq Friday.
Shares of DraftKings (DKNG) rose nearly 15% in early trading. The company went public through a merger with a so-called special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) named Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.
Merging with a "blank check" firm has recently become a more popular way for private companies to go public. Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic (SPCE) also debuted on Wall Street via a deal with a SPAC.
DraftKings is picking a strange time to go public though. There is a dearth of live sports to bet on right now given that professional baseball, basketball and hockey are all on hiatus because of the Covid-19 pandemic. But DraftKings CEO Jason Robins told CNN Business that gamblers are finding other things to wager on -- such as esports and Russian table tennis.
Stocks open higher
US stocks kicked off in the green on Friday, however, all three major stock indexes are on track to finish the week lower.
During the coronavirus pandemic, stocks have tended to lose steam into the weekend. Investors are reluctant to hold onto their positions while exchanges are closed, experts say.
- The Dow kicked off 0.7%, or 174 points, higher.
- The S&P 500 opened up 0.6%.
- The Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.4% at the opening bell.