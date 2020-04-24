US stocks ended the session sharply higher on Friday, but the three major indexes recorded weekly losses, snapping a two-week winning streak.

The driver behind that underperformance was the oil market carnage at the start of the week, which dragged the stock market down with it.

But finishing in the green on Friday is a hopeful sign for the week ahead. If investors were nervous about weekend headlines about the coronavirus and the economy, stocks would have likely closed down for the day, as was the case in many weeks since the outbreak began, experts said.