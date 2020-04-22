Investing in early stage companies comes with its own risks. Doing so during a global pandemic and recession? Even riskier.

"Cash is king, moreso than it normally is," said veteran venture capitalist Alan Patricof, co-founder and managing director of Greycroft, on the CNN Business' digital live show Markets Now.

If a company doesn't have about six months of cash on hand it might run into liquidity issues, Patricof said.

In theory, the current economic and market conditions should mean that company valuations will come down, he said, making investments more attractive.

The IPO market, meanwhile, is a whole different beast, he added.

The window for companies to go public is anything but open at the moment, Patricof said, and the IPO market will likely follow the stock market in its recovery.