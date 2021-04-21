Investors have rendered their verdict on the European Super League: It's dead.
Stock market gains made by breakaway clubs Juventus (JVTSF) and Manchester United (MANU) have been erased after all six English clubs that had committed to the controversial project decided to pull out late on Tuesday.
Shares in Juventus dropped 12% in Milan on Wednesday, bringing the stock below its closing price on Friday, the final trading session before the shock announcement of the new league.
Manchester United's stock, which trades in New York, dropped more than 6% on Tuesday and was heading even lower in premarket trading.
