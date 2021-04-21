Netflix (NFLX) had a huge first quarter last year thanks to the pandemic keeping people inside.

Now with vaccinations ramping up, Netflix kicked off 2021 with a big subscriber miss.

The streaming service reported Tuesday it now has 208 million subscribers globally, after adding 4 million subscribers in the first quarter of 2021, but missing its own expectations of 210 million.

The company's stock dropped as much as 11% in after-hours trading following the company's earnings.

Read more here.