US stocks slump for third-straight day as pandemic threatens economic recovery

By CNN Business

Published 6:51 AM ET, Wed April 21, 2021
3 Posts
11 min ago

Dow and S&P 500 futures are flat

US stock futures fell for the third-straight day as Covid-19 continues to infect millions of people around the world, putting the economic recovery in danger. 

Here's where things stand as of 6:15 am ET:

30 min ago

Netflix's subscriber growth slows as vaccinations ramp up and rivals gain strength

From CNN Business' Frank Pallotta

Netflix (NFLX) had a huge first quarter last year thanks to the pandemic keeping people inside.

Now with vaccinations ramping up, Netflix kicked off 2021 with a big subscriber miss.

The streaming service reported Tuesday it now has 208 million subscribers globally, after adding 4 million subscribers in the first quarter of 2021, but missing its own expectations of 210 million.

The company's stock dropped as much as 11% in after-hours trading following the company's earnings.

Read more here.

28 min ago

Juventus and Man United shares plunge as Super League plan collapses

From CNN Business' Charles Riley

Investors have rendered their verdict on the European Super League: It's dead.

Stock market gains made by breakaway clubs Juventus (JVTSF) and Manchester United (MANU) have been erased after all six English clubs that had committed to the controversial project decided to pull out late on Tuesday.

Shares in Juventus dropped 12% in Milan on Wednesday, bringing the stock below its closing price on Friday, the final trading session before the shock announcement of the new league.

Manchester United's stock, which trades in New York, dropped more than 6% on Tuesday and was heading even lower in premarket trading.

Read more here.