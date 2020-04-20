The stunning drop in oil prices Monday -- plummeting into negative territory -- may turn out to be a short-term anomalous quirk. But investors are betting tanker companies who might be asked by energy firms to store excess oil offshore could get a big boost.

Shares of oil tanker company Frontline (FRO) surged nearly 15%, while Teekay (TK), Scorpio Tankers (STNG) and Nordic American Tankers (NAT) soared around 20%. It's a byproduct of the quirk that led oil prices to plunge below $0.

The bet is that big oil producers, suddenly faced with a humongous drop in demand for crude as a result of the global Covid-19 pandemic, may need to find a way to store excess oil. The likely winners are companies like Frontline, which operate massive supertankers.

It's worth noting, though, that any uptick in demand for offshore oil storage could be temporary if prices rebound. And the longer-term fundamentals for oil tankers remain weak in light of the sudden plunge in the global economy. The tanker stocks are still down sharply this year despite Monday's big spike.