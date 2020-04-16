US stocks are mixed following dire unemployment claims
'Our work is not done,' says NY Fed President
The Federal Reserve has launched a series of programs to support the financial system since the coronavirus pandemic arrived on America's shores and interest rates are now at zero.
Just last week, the central bank rolled out a $2.3 trillion loan package.
Such drastic measures aren't confined to the United States. Central banks around the world have also stepped in to bolster their regional financial systems.
"Our work is not done," New York Fed President John Williams told the Economic Club of New York in remarks delivered via a video conference.
The economy is experiencing distress that nobody has seen in their lifetime. Getting through it will require "innovative thinking and bold action," he said.
Williams also stressed that the Fed cannot act alone to help the economy back on its feet: "fiscal policy is also playing a critically important role," he said.
Stocks finish higher
US stocks closed higher on Thursday, clinging to gains despite a row of weak economic reports.
Weekly jobless claims showed another 5.2 million Americans filed for first-time unemployment benefits last week, bringing the total number of initial claims to around 22 million since mid-March.
- The Dow finished up 0.1%, or 33 points.
- The S&P 500 closed 0.6% higher.
- The Nasdaq Composite climbed 1.7%.
Neiman Marcus missed bond coupon payments
Neiman Marcus didn't pay the interest on its outstanding debt, according to a letter from Marble Ridge Capital obtained by CNN Business. Marble Ridge is one of Neiman's creditors.
"The improper actions taken to date by Neiman Marcus, its board of directors and the company's conflicted legal counsel have made the company's failure to meet its financial obligations entirely foreseeable and unavoidable," Marble Ridge said in the letter.
Neiman failed to pay the coupon on an $81 million 8% unsecured bond and a $57 million 8.75% unsecured note, both due in 2021, according to Marble Ridge.
The luxury department store is considering filing for bankruptcy to ease its $4.3 billion debt load, Bloomberg reported last month.
Neiman declined to comment.
Dow slides more than 200 points
Stocks are mixed in the early afternoon, with only the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite clinging to its gains, up 0.5%.
The Dow, meanwhile, slid more than 220 points, or 0.9%. The index was driven lower by a more than 7% drop in Boeing (BA) shares.
The S&P 500 was down 0.3%.
Impossible Burger announces retail expansion
Impossible Foods, which makes the meatless Impossible Burger, is rolling out its flagship product in 777 Albertsons, Jewel-Osco, Pavilions, Safeway and Vons locations in California, Nevada and other states in the Midwest this week.
Impossible had already been planning a big push into retail this year. But the coronavirus pandemic, which has prompted a massive shift in demand away from restaurants and cafeterias to grocery stores, prompted an acceleration in Impossible Food's plans, the company said in a virtual press conference Thursday.
Up until this week, the Impossible Burger grounds were available in over 200 grocery locations. The increase makes the plant-based grounds available in over 1,000 supermarkets throughout the United States.
They are priced between $8.99 and $9.99 per 12-ounce package.
Verizon to acquire BlueJeans, a video conferencing company and Zoom competitor
Verizon (VZ) on Thursday announced the acquisition of video conferencing company BlueJeans, a competitor to Zoom and Cisco's (CSCO) Webex.
BlueJeans is an enterprise video conferencing service founded in 2009. Its customers include Facebook (FB), Nordstrom (JWN) and Zillow (Z).
The coronavirus pandemic has forced companies to transition much or all of their workforces to remote working, making video conferencing and other communications tools essential. The BlueJeans acquisition will expand the suite of services Verizon offers to its business customers.
Verizon also said the purchase will aid in its transition — and its business customers' transitions — to 5G. The new network technology will provide increased opportunities for use of video tools.
As the way we work continues to change, it is absolutely critical for businesses and public sector customers to have access to a comprehensive suite of offerings that are enterprise ready, secure, frictionless and that integrate with existing tools,” Tami Erwin, CEO of Verizon Business, said in a statement.
The terms of the deal were not disclosed.
16% of Hilton's global hotels are closed
Hilton (HLT) is the latest hotel chain to reveal how crushing the coronavirus crisis is.
In a regulatory filing, the company said that "travel restrictions and stay-at-home directives that have resulted in cancellations and significantly reduced travel around the world."
Hilton, which has roughly 6,000 global hotels, has temporarily shut down 16% of its hotels. Occupancy rates in North America are hovering around 17% and 13% in Europe and the Middle East.
However, it's seeing early recovery in Asia: Occupancy levels have grown to 22%, up from 9% in early February.
In total, Hilton expects revenue per room to decline as much as 25%. On Tuesday, Marriott (MAR) issued similarly dire numbers.
Dow turns red
Less than half an hour into the trading day, the Dow has pared its initial, modest gains and turned red.
The index was last down 0.6%, or some 150 points.
The S&P 500, a broader measure of the stock market, also pared its earlier gains and was flat.
The Nasdaq Composite was the best performer out of the three this early in the session, up 0.8%.
Here's how Starbucks will reopen
Starbucks (SBUX) is adopting a "monitor and adapt" strategy to reopen some cafes in the US following their closures since mid-March.
CEO Kevin Johnson told employees in an open letter that the initiative means "every community will continue to monitor the Covid-19 situation" and decide when to fully reopen their cafes depending on local conditions.
Some have shifted to being drive-thru only while other locations are offering to-go ordering with customers' drinks being handed out by employees at entryways.
"We are finding new, innovative ways to serve our communities safely while working hard to exceed public health requirements and adjust to new customer expectations," Johnson said.
Starbucks warned last week that its upcoming earnings will be slashed in half because of the virus. Shares are down 17% this year.