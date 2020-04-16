The Federal Reserve has launched a series of programs to support the financial system since the coronavirus pandemic arrived on America's shores and interest rates are now at zero.

Just last week, the central bank rolled out a $2.3 trillion loan package.

Such drastic measures aren't confined to the United States. Central banks around the world have also stepped in to bolster their regional financial systems.

"Our work is not done," New York Fed President John Williams told the Economic Club of New York in remarks delivered via a video conference.

The economy is experiencing distress that nobody has seen in their lifetime. Getting through it will require "innovative thinking and bold action," he said.

Williams also stressed that the Fed cannot act alone to help the economy back on its feet: "fiscal policy is also playing a critically important role," he said.