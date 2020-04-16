US stocks are mixed following dire unemployment claims
Impossible Burger announces retail expansion
Impossible Foods, which makes the meatless Impossible Burger, is rolling out its flagship product in 777 Albertsons, Jewel-Osco, Pavilions, Safeway and Vons locations in California, Nevada and other states in the Midwest this week.
Impossible had already been planning a big push into retail this year. But the coronavirus pandemic, which has prompted a massive shift in demand away from restaurants and cafeterias to grocery stores, prompted an acceleration in Impossible Food's plans, the company said in a virtual press conference Thursday.
Up until this week, the Impossible Burger grounds were available in over 200 grocery locations. The increase makes the plant-based grounds available in over 1,000 supermarkets throughout the United States.
They are priced between $8.99 and $9.99 per 12-ounce package.
Verizon to acquire BlueJeans, a video conferencing company and Zoom competitor
Verizon (VZ) on Thursday announced the acquisition of video conferencing company BlueJeans, a competitor to Zoom and Cisco's (CSCO) Webex.
BlueJeans is an enterprise video conferencing service founded in 2009. Its customers include Facebook (FB), Nordstrom (JWN) and Zillow (Z).
The coronavirus pandemic has forced companies to transition much or all of their workforces to remote working, making video conferencing and other communications tools essential. The BlueJeans acquisition will expand the suite of services Verizon offers to its business customers.
Verizon also said the purchase will aid in its transition — and its business customers' transitions — to 5G. The new network technology will provide increased opportunities for use of video tools.
As the way we work continues to change, it is absolutely critical for businesses and public sector customers to have access to a comprehensive suite of offerings that are enterprise ready, secure, frictionless and that integrate with existing tools,” Tami Erwin, CEO of Verizon Business, said in a statement.
The terms of the deal were not disclosed.
16% of Hilton's global hotels are closed
Hilton (HLT) is the latest hotel chain to reveal how crushing the coronavirus crisis is.
In a regulatory filing, the company said that "travel restrictions and stay-at-home directives that have resulted in cancellations and significantly reduced travel around the world."
Hilton, which has roughly 6,000 global hotels, has temporarily shut down 16% of its hotels. Occupancy rates in North America are hovering around 17% and 13% in Europe and the Middle East.
However, it's seeing early recovery in Asia: Occupancy levels have grown to 22%, up from 9% in early February.
In total, Hilton expects revenue per room to decline as much as 25%. On Tuesday, Marriott (MAR) issued similarly dire numbers.
Dow turns red
Less than half an hour into the trading day, the Dow has pared its initial, modest gains and turned red.
The index was last down 0.6%, or some 150 points.
The S&P 500, a broader measure of the stock market, also pared its earlier gains and was flat.
The Nasdaq Composite was the best performer out of the three this early in the session, up 0.8%.
Here's how Starbucks will reopen
Starbucks (SBUX) is adopting a "monitor and adapt" strategy to reopen some cafes in the US following their closures since mid-March.
CEO Kevin Johnson told employees in an open letter that the initiative means "every community will continue to monitor the Covid-19 situation" and decide when to fully reopen their cafes depending on local conditions.
Some have shifted to being drive-thru only while other locations are offering to-go ordering with customers' drinks being handed out by employees at entryways.
"We are finding new, innovative ways to serve our communities safely while working hard to exceed public health requirements and adjust to new customer expectations," Johnson said.
Starbucks warned last week that its upcoming earnings will be slashed in half because of the virus. Shares are down 17% this year.
Stocks edge higher
US stocks opened higher on Thursday, following a slew of economic reports.
Weekly jobless claims showed another 5.2 million Americans filed for first-time unemployment benefits last week, bringing the total number of initial claims to around 22 million since mid-March.
The Philadelphia Federal Reserve’s manufacturing index for March dropped to its lowest level on record, and March housing starts were lower than expected.
- The Dow opened up 0.2%, or 36 points.
- The S&P 500 climbed 0.6%.
- The Nasdaq Composite opened nearly 1% higher.
Coronavirus is crushing US homebuilding
New residential construction slowed sharply in March as the coronavirus pandemic swept across the United States.
Privately-owned housing starts declined last month to an annualized rate of 1.2 million, the US Census Bureau said Thursday. That represents a 22% decline from the pace in February.
All four geographical segments in the United States were down, led by a 43% plunge in the Northeast, which is getting hit hardest by the health crisis.
The worse-than-expected declines in housing starts reflects the economic impact caused by the health restrictions and general uncertainty from the pandemic.
Philly Fed reports lowest reading ever for manufacturing orders and shipments
Manufacturing is getting crushed.
The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia reported that manufacturing activity in its region is now below the levels seen at the depths of the Great Recession.
All of the data for March was negative. The indexes for new orders, current shipments and the average workweek all fell to their lowest readings since record-keeping began in 1968.
The reading on manufacturing jobs also fell sharply, to its lowest reading since March 2009.
The index is based on a survey of manufacturers in Central and Eastern Pennsylvania, Southern New Jersey and Delaware, and it's a source of more recent economic data. Many other economic reports are based on readings that are a month or two old.
Stocks edge higher after slew of economic reports
Stocks are set for a slightly higher open today following a slew of economic reports, including another steep increase of weekly unemployment claims.
Dow futures are up 0.4%, while those for the S&P 500 are up 0.5%. Nasdaq Composite futures are up 0.9%.
Futures for all three indexes bounced slightly higher after the economic data. Market participants have repeatedly said that a lot of the bad economic news is already priced into stocks.