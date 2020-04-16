Impossible Burger announces retail expansion

Impossible Foods, which makes the meatless Impossible Burger, is rolling out its flagship product in 777 Albertsons, Jewel-Osco, Pavilions, Safeway and Vons locations in California, Nevada and other states in the Midwest this week.

Impossible had already been planning a big push into retail this year. But the coronavirus pandemic, which has prompted a massive shift in demand away from restaurants and cafeterias to grocery stores, prompted an acceleration in Impossible Food's plans, the company said in a virtual press conference Thursday.

Up until this week, the Impossible Burger grounds were available in over 200 grocery locations. The increase makes the plant-based grounds available in over 1,000 supermarkets throughout the United States.

They are priced between $8.99 and $9.99 per 12-ounce package.