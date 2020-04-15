US stocks closed lower on Wednesday, after weak economic data and earnings weighed on the market all day.

Energy stocks led losses, after oil settled below $20 a barrel for the first time since 2002.

The Dow finished down 1.9%, or 445 points, and the S&P 500 fell 2.2%.It was the worst day for the two indexes since April 1.

The Dow is once again 20% below February's peak . The index fell into a bear market in March but then rallied back. Whether the Dow has emerged from bear market territory, however, remains to be seen in the coming months.

The Nasdaq Composite broke a four-day winning streak, its longest since early February. The index closed down 1.4%.