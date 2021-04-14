Tesla (TSLA) is still trying to get back on China's good side.

An executive at the electric carmaker told Chinese authorities this week that Tesla will store any data it collects in China within the country's borders, Chinese state media reported Tuesday night.

The remarks from Grace Tao Lin, vice president for external affairs at Tesla China, follow recent reports in several media outlets that the country's military had banned Tesla vehicles from its complexes over concerns that onboard cameras could be used for spying.

The company has also faced criticism recently for a series of problems involving its cars. In February, Tesla was summoned by regulators to answer questions about the quality of its Shanghai-made vehicles.

