US stocks maintain record pace

By CNN Business

Published 6:51 AM ET, Wed April 14, 2021
22 min ago

Dow futures slip, while S&P and Nasdaq inch higher

From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky

US stock futures continue to plod along slowly – albeit in record territory. Stocks hit new records Tuesday, although the Dow slipped because it was weighed down by Johnson & Johnson. That trend continued Wednesday. 

Here's where things stand as of 6:15 am ET:

29 min ago

Dogecoin price surpasses 10 cents to reach an all-time high

From CNN Business' Diksha Madhok

Bitcoin and Ethereum aren't the only digital currencies that are hitting record highs this week. Dogecoin, the crypocurrency that features the face of a Shiba Inu dog as its logo, has surpassed 10 cents for the first time.

The virtual currency, which originally started as an internet parody more than seven years ago, has surged more than 85% in the last 24 hours and is trading at $0.13, according to CoinDesk. Its market cap is now over $17 billion.

27 min ago

China is going after tech companies. Tesla is trying to keep out of the way

From CNN Business' Laura He

Tesla (TSLA) is still trying to get back on China's good side.

An executive at the electric carmaker told Chinese authorities this week that Tesla will store any data it collects in China within the country's borders, Chinese state media reported Tuesday night.

The remarks from Grace Tao Lin, vice president for external affairs at Tesla China, follow recent reports in several media outlets that the country's military had banned Tesla vehicles from its complexes over concerns that onboard cameras could be used for spying.

The company has also faced criticism recently for a series of problems involving its cars. In February, Tesla was summoned by regulators to answer questions about the quality of its Shanghai-made vehicles.

