Wall Street wants to know who will pay for Joe Biden's infrastructure bonanza

By CNN Business

Published 6:57 AM ET, Wed March 31, 2021
26 min ago

US stock futures are sleepy

US stocks were set to open mostly flat ahead of President Joe Biden’s enormous infrastructure spending proposal. Wall Street wants to know the details about who benefits from it – and who pays for it. 

Here's where things stand as of 6:15 am ET:

35 min ago

The World Economic Forum says it will take an extra 36 years to close the gender gap

From CNN Business' Julia Horowitz

A new report from the World Economic Forum estimates that attaining global gender parity will take nearly 136 years, up from its previous estimate of almost 100 years.

WEF measures parity in four ways: economic participation and opportunity, education, health and political empowerment. Data examined by the organization showed that the gap in political empowerment has widened significantly since its 2020 report, while economic participation has improved only slightly.

Read more here.

33 min ago

Amazon-backed Deliveroo crashes in London IPO

From CNN Business' Hanna Zlady

Deliveroo shares fell as much as 30% in the company's highly anticipated London IPO on Wednesday, wiping out roughly £2.3 billion ($3.2 billion) in market value and dealing a blow to the city's renewed efforts to attract tech company listings.

The stock was last trading at around £3.00 ($4.14), about 23% below the price at which the shares listed.

Deliveroo had set the IPO price at £3.90 ($5.36) per share, the bottom of the range it was targeting, despite saying earlier this week that it had "very significant demand from institutions across the globe." At that price, the Amazon (AMZN)-backed food delivery company was valued at £7.6 billion ($10.5 billion).

Read more here.