Deliveroo shares fell as much as 30% in the company's highly anticipated London IPO on Wednesday, wiping out roughly £2.3 billion ($3.2 billion) in market value and dealing a blow to the city's renewed efforts to attract tech company listings.

The stock was last trading at around £3.00 ($4.14), about 23% below the price at which the shares listed.

Deliveroo had set the IPO price at £3.90 ($5.36) per share, the bottom of the range it was targeting, despite saying earlier this week that it had "very significant demand from institutions across the globe." At that price, the Amazon (AMZN)-backed food delivery company was valued at £7.6 billion ($10.5 billion).

