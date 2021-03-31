Follow CNN Business
live news

Live

The Derek Chauvin trial: Day 3

live news

Live

The coronavirus pandemic

Live Updates

Wall Street wants to know who will pay for Joe Biden's infrastructure bonanza

By CNN Business

Updated 11:33 AM ET, Wed March 31, 2021
6 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 hr 35 min ago

'Dangerously misguided.' Chamber of Commerce slams tax hikes in Biden's infrastructure plan

From CNN Business' Matt Egan

The US Chamber of Commerce strongly criticized President Joe Biden’s proposal to pay for his $2 trillion infrastructure package by unwinding the Trump corporate tax cuts.

“We believe the proposal is dangerously misguided when it comes to how to pay for infrastructure,” Neil Bradley, the Chamber’s chief policy officer, said in a statement Wednesday that echoed comments he previously made to CNN Business.

The Biden administration wants to help cover the cost of the infrastructure program by raising the corporate tax rate from 21% to 28%. While business groups have warned against such a tax hike, a leading investor on Wall Street recently told CNN Business the US economy can definitely withstand higher taxes.

“We strongly oppose the general tax increases proposed by the administration," Bradley said, "which will slow the economic recovery and make the US less competitive globally – the exact opposite of the goals of the infrastructure plan.”

However, the Chamber did commend the White House for zeroing in on infrastructure and called for bipartisan legislation to address this issue.

“We need a big and bold program to modernize our nation’s crumbling infrastructure and we applaud the Biden administration for making infrastructure a top priority,” Bradley said.

1 hr 56 min ago

Markets open modestly higher as choppy March winds down

From CNN Business' Matt Egan

 US markets opened modestly higher on the final day of March.

  • The Dow rose 75 points, or 0.2%.
  • The S&P 500 gained 0.3%.
  • The Nasdaq climbed 0.7%.

The early gains come after ADP said private sector employment in March climbed by 517,000 jobs, narrowly missing expectations.

Investors are also paying attention to the details in President Joe Biden’s $2 trillion infrastructure proposal – and plans to raise corporate taxes to pay for the ambitious program.

Volkswagen shares dropped 5% after the auto maker admitted its rebrand to “Voltswagen” was just an April Fools' stunt.

For the month, the Dow has surged about 7%, while the Nasdaq is on track to snap a four-month winning streak.

2 hr 41 min ago

Big boost for jobs in March: 517,000 Americans joined the private sector

From CNN Business' David Goldman

After a miserable February, hiring rebounded this month. Private-sector companies hired 517,000 people in the United States in March, payroll company ADP reported.

That was the strongest ADP report since September 2020.

That was slightly worse than the 550,000 economists had expected — but a huge increase from the measly 117,000 jobs added to private-sector payrolls last month. February's hiring was hurt by the miserable winter weather throughout much of the country, including the snowpocalypse that left millions of Texans without power for a week.

This month, private-sector hiring bounced back across the board, with sectors of all sizes reporting solid jobs gains. Mining and natural resources employers were the lone exception, shedding 1,000 jobs last month.

Although ADP's report and the the Labor Department's jobs survey aren't always correlated, the government's labor report is similarly expected to show hiring rebounded sharply in March.

Economists expect hiring boomed in March across the United States: The economy is forecast to add 595,000 jobs, according to a survey of economists conducted by Briefing.com. That's up from 379,000 in February.

The unemployment rate is expected to tick down to 6% from 6.2% last month.

Correction: An earlier version of the post had an incorrect number for economists' forecast. It was 550,000.

5 hr 2 min ago

US stock futures are sleepy

US stocks were set to open mostly flat ahead of President Joe Biden’s enormous infrastructure spending proposal. Wall Street wants to know the details about who benefits from it – and who pays for it. 

Here's where things stand as of 6:15 am ET:

5 hr 10 min ago

The World Economic Forum says it will take an extra 36 years to close the gender gap

From CNN Business' Julia Horowitz

A new report from the World Economic Forum estimates that attaining global gender parity will take nearly 136 years, up from its previous estimate of almost 100 years.

WEF measures parity in four ways: economic participation and opportunity, education, health and political empowerment. Data examined by the organization showed that the gap in political empowerment has widened significantly since its 2020 report, while economic participation has improved only slightly.

Read more here.

5 hr 8 min ago

Amazon-backed Deliveroo crashes in London IPO

From CNN Business' Hanna Zlady

Deliveroo shares fell as much as 30% in the company's highly anticipated London IPO on Wednesday, wiping out roughly £2.3 billion ($3.2 billion) in market value and dealing a blow to the city's renewed efforts to attract tech company listings.

The stock was last trading at around £3.00 ($4.14), about 23% below the price at which the shares listed.

Deliveroo had set the IPO price at £3.90 ($5.36) per share, the bottom of the range it was targeting, despite saying earlier this week that it had "very significant demand from institutions across the globe." At that price, the Amazon (AMZN)-backed food delivery company was valued at £7.6 billion ($10.5 billion).

Read more here.