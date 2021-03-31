'Dangerously misguided.' Chamber of Commerce slams tax hikes in Biden's infrastructure plan

The US Chamber of Commerce strongly criticized President Joe Biden’s proposal to pay for his $2 trillion infrastructure package by unwinding the Trump corporate tax cuts.

“We believe the proposal is dangerously misguided when it comes to how to pay for infrastructure,” Neil Bradley, the Chamber’s chief policy officer, said in a statement Wednesday that echoed comments he previously made to CNN Business.

The Biden administration wants to help cover the cost of the infrastructure program by raising the corporate tax rate from 21% to 28%. While business groups have warned against such a tax hike, a leading investor on Wall Street recently told CNN Business the US economy can definitely withstand higher taxes.

“We strongly oppose the general tax increases proposed by the administration," Bradley said, "which will slow the economic recovery and make the US less competitive globally – the exact opposite of the goals of the infrastructure plan.”

However, the Chamber did commend the White House for zeroing in on infrastructure and called for bipartisan legislation to address this issue.

“We need a big and bold program to modernize our nation’s crumbling infrastructure and we applaud the Biden administration for making infrastructure a top priority,” Bradley said.