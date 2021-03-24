There has been a surge in air travel with this year's spring break, but a recovery in flights by business travelers is much farther off, according to credit rating agency Moody's.

"Companies' duty of care to employees [will restrict] business trips in 2021," it said in a note Wednesday. "Improving technology, company cost reductions and environmental concerns may put pressure on business travel. Around 10%-30% of business travel could be replaced by alternatives such as virtual meetings. As a result, business travel is unlikely to reach its 2019 level before 2024 at the earliest."

The note adds that some some forms of less-critical business travel may never fully recover.

The note matches what numerous airline executives have been warning, that despite the pent-up demand for leisure travel, there will be a slow recovery for more lucrative business travel. And that will limit the airlines' revenue recovery, even if bookings are improving.