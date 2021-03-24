The rebound in oil prices this year wasn't enough to stop credit rating agency Moody's from downgrading ExxonMobil.

"ExxonMobil's large increase in debt in 2020 and accompanying deterioration in financial leverage metrics following the onset of the coronavirus pandemic looks unlikely to be fully reversed in the next few years," said Pete Speer, Moody's senior vice president in the note that downgraded its rating to Aa2 from Aa1. "The company is prioritizing debt reduction through capital spending restraint and free cash flow generation going forward, but by maintaining its large dividend the progress will be slow and subject to the uncertainties regarding commodity prices."

ExxonMobil, the nation's largest oil company, reported its first annual loss for 2020 since its 1999 merger of Exxon and Mobil. It had been one of the few companies with a perfect AAA credit rating until 2016, when it was downgraded for the first time in 67 years.