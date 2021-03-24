Follow CNN Business
Stocks set for a rebound

By CNN Business

Updated 6:43 a.m. ET, March 24, 2021
1 min ago

Moody's downgrades ExxonMobil

From CNN Business' Chris Isidore

The rebound in oil prices this year wasn't enough to stop credit rating agency Moody's from downgrading ExxonMobil.

"ExxonMobil's large increase in debt in 2020 and accompanying deterioration in financial leverage metrics following the onset of the coronavirus pandemic looks unlikely to be fully reversed in the next few years," said Pete Speer, Moody's senior vice president in the note that downgraded its rating to Aa2 from Aa1. "The company is prioritizing debt reduction through capital spending restraint and free cash flow generation going forward, but by maintaining its large dividend the progress will be slow and subject to the uncertainties regarding commodity prices."

ExxonMobil, the nation's largest oil company, reported its first annual loss for 2020 since its 1999 merger of Exxon and Mobil. It had been one of the few companies with a perfect AAA credit rating until 2016, when it was downgraded for the first time in 67 years.

18 min ago

Tesla now accepts bitcoin

From CNN Business' Hanna Zlady

Bitcoin fans looking for ways to spend their cryptocurrency fortunes can add a big ticket item to the list: a Tesla.

You can now buy a Tesla with Bitcoin," CEO Elon Musk said in a tweet on Wednesday.

Bitcoin paid to Tesla (TSLA) will not be converted by the electric car company into regular currency, he added in a subsequent tweet. Musk said that the option to pay by bitcoin will be available outside the United States later this year.

The price of a single bitcoin climbed nearly 3% to hit $56,242 shortly after Musk's tweet — more than enough to buy an entry level Tesla Model 3, which costs just under $40,000.

19 min ago

US stocks are perking up ahead of opening

From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky

US stocks were set to bounce back Wednesday ahead of a second day of testimony about the economy from Janet Yellen and Jerome Powell at noon.

Investors continued to buy bonds, sending the 10-year yield lower for the fourth-straight day, near 1.6%.

But stocks have seesawed lately as Wall Street tries to get its head around whether the economic recovery will take hold as strongly and quickly as previously believed as Covid cases continue to mount. And, conversely, they’re worried that the sugar rush from stimulus will send prices higher, eating into corporate profits.

This morning, at least, investors were in a more optimistic mood. 

Here's where things stand as of 6:15 am ET:

Yesterday, stocks ended lower as worries about more lockdowns in Europe hurt sentiment on Wall Street. 

29 min ago

Intel investing $20 billion in new US chipmaking plants as part of turnaround plan

From CNN Business' Clare Duffy

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger has only been on the job for about a month. But the semiconductor giant has been in need of a bold, new strategy for some time, and on Tuesday, Gelsinger delivered.

Intel (INTCunveiled several major initiatives — including a $20 billion investment in two new US chipmaking facilities — aimed at reasserting its position as the undisputed leader of the semiconductor industry, a claim many experts have said the company lost in the past several years.

We are setting a course for a new era of innovation and product leadership at Intel," Gelsinger said in a statement.

28 min ago

Robinhood files confidentially for IPO despite disastrous start to 2021

From CNN Business' Matt Egan

Robinhood filed confidentially for an IPO on Monday, a person familiar with the matter told CNN Business, a development that shows the trading startup is forging ahead despite a recent series of public-relations nightmares.

The filing, which Robinhood confirmed in a brief statement Tuesday afternoon, demonstrates how confident the company is in its growth prospects even after a disastrous few months that featured its CEO getting hauled before Congress and Michael Bolton appearing in a viral video about the platform's controversial business model.

The confidential IPO filing suggests that Robinhood plans to capitalize on the flurry of retail trading that the startup helped set off with its zero-commission business model.

