Follow CNN Business
Live Updates

Stocks are mixed ahead of Fed update

By CNN Business

Updated 7:03 a.m. ET, March 17, 2021
5 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
4 min ago

The Fed and Wall Street are in a staring contest. Who will blink first?

From CNN Business' David Goldman

Investors are giving Jerome Powell their undivided attention. At 2 pm ET, Wall Street will scrutinize everything about the Fed’s statement: It will almost certainly keep rates near zero today.

But will the Fed ease up on the government bond buying plan that has kept money cheap and the economy quickly rebounding? Will Powell & Co. give any hint that they’ll take their collective foot off the gas as the government injected nearly $2 trillion of stimulus into the economy? And what will the Fed’s “dot plot” say about their expectations for the future? S

o far, Powell has been extremely cautious in his wording about the crisis. But if the Fed blinks, Wall Street could start selling – fast. 

36 min ago

US stock futures are mixed

From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky and Anneken Tappe

US stock futures were mostly unchanged Wednesday morning as investors eagerly await answers from the Federal Reserve about America’s financial health, the likelihood that rates will be raised in the near future and whether stimulus could overheat the economy.

The Fed will announce its policy decision at 2 pm and Jerome Powell will hold a press conference at 2:30 pm ET.

Here's where things stand as of 6:15 am ET:

Stocks ended Tuesday’s session mixed. Both the S&P 500 and the Dow snapped record-breaking winning streaks: the Dow had notched new all-time highs for four straight days.

Tuesday’s economic data showed that February wasn’t a great month for the recovery, with industrial production and retail sales below expectations.

39 min ago

Biden's stimulus will keep America's economy humming for years, Goldman Sachs predicts

From CNN Business' Matt Egan

President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion economic rescue is so massive that economists are marking up their growth forecasts for not just this year, but next as well.

Goldman Sachs predicts the US economy will rebound sharply from the pandemic, registering China-like GDP growth of 7% on a full-year basis in 2021. That would be the fastest pace for the United States since 1984 under Ronald Reagan, according to the St. Louis Federal Reserve.

Read more here.

44 min ago

Wall Street's biggest fear isn't Covid. It's inflation

From CNN Business' Matt Egan

Coronavirus fears shook Wall Street to its core last March. The Dow crashed nearly 3,000 points — a stunning 13% — a year ago Tuesday.

Flash forward 12 months and the health crisis is not over, but investors are increasingly confident it soon will be.

For the first time since February 2020, Covid-19 is no longer the No. 1 fear among portfolio managers surveyed by Bank of America, the bank said Tuesday.

If anything, experienced investors are now concerned that the economy could recover so rapidly that it overheats.

Inflation is now the top risk cited by portfolio managers polled by Bank of America. The second most common concern is taper tantrums, which occur when markets freak out over surging bond yields.

Read more here.

43 min ago

Uber's UK drivers to get paid vacation, pensions following Supreme Court ruling

From CNN Business' Sara O'Brien

Uber (UBER) is reclassifying its 70,000 drivers in the United Kingdom after the UK Supreme Court upheld a ruling last month that they should be classified as workers and not independent contractors.

The company said Tuesday that as "workers" — a classification unique to employment law in the UK that falls short of "employee" — drivers will be entitled to minimum wage, vacation time, and a pension. Uber did not apply the changes to its Uber Eats food delivery workers, only ridehail drivers.

Read more here.