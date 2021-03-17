Investors are giving Jerome Powell their undivided attention. At 2 pm ET, Wall Street will scrutinize everything about the Fed’s statement: It will almost certainly keep rates near zero today.

But will the Fed ease up on the government bond buying plan that has kept money cheap and the economy quickly rebounding? Will Powell & Co. give any hint that they’ll take their collective foot off the gas as the government injected nearly $2 trillion of stimulus into the economy? And what will the Fed’s “dot plot” say about their expectations for the future? S

o far, Powell has been extremely cautious in his wording about the crisis. But if the Fed blinks, Wall Street could start selling – fast.