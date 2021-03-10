Clorox (CLX) will partner with airline United (UAL), ridesharing leader Uber (UBER), rental car company Enterprise and movie theater chain AMC (AMC) as part of a new program to use only Clorox wipes and other of the company's cleaning products, 13 of which are branded on its website with the tagline "kills Covid-19 Virus."

"We're focusing on best practices as people go back out in the world," said Tony Matt, the company's chief growth officer, in an interview with CNN Business.

Clorox has ramped up production of its wipes to avoid running out of products -- a problem it faced last year due to unprecedented demand.

Matt said Clorox has added significant capacity and now can ship 1.5 million packages of wipes per day, up from 1 million a year ago. The company is planning to increase production further to meet a goal of 2 million daily packages over the next few months.

Investors worry that demand may have peaked, however. Shares of Clorox are down 7% this year and are nearly 25% below the all-time high they reached last year during the worst of the pandemic.