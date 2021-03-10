Follow CNN Business
Live Updates

Wall Street slams the brakes as it anxiously awaits an inflation report

By CNN Business

Published 6:37 AM ET, Wed March 10, 2021
3 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
3 min ago

Clorox, the pandemic's big winner, is betting on a return to normal

From CNN Business' Paul R. La Monica

Clorox (CLX) will partner with airline United (UAL), ridesharing leader Uber (UBER), rental car company Enterprise and movie theater chain AMC (AMC) as part of a new program to use only Clorox wipes and other of the company's cleaning products, 13 of which are branded on its website with the tagline "kills Covid-19 Virus."

"We're focusing on best practices as people go back out in the world," said Tony Matt, the company's chief growth officer, in an interview with CNN Business.

Clorox has ramped up production of its wipes to avoid running out of products -- a problem it faced last year due to unprecedented demand.

Matt said Clorox has added significant capacity and now can ship 1.5 million packages of wipes per day, up from 1 million a year ago. The company is planning to increase production further to meet a goal of 2 million daily packages over the next few months.

Investors worry that demand may have peaked, however. Shares of Clorox are down 7% this year and are nearly 25% below the all-time high they reached last year during the worst of the pandemic.

7 min ago

US stock futures are mixed

From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky

The topsy-turvy stock market continues to search for direction. After a stunning tech stock boom Tuesday -- the Nasdaq's best day since November -- stocks are more muted ahead of a potentially market-moving inflation report at 8:30 am ET.

Investors have been fearful that all that stimulus from Uncle Sam could boost prices, eating into corporate profits. With stocks already historically expensive, a little inflation could send Wall Street running for the exits.

Here's where things stand as of 6:15 am ET:

19 min ago

Disney+ reaches a major milestone

From CNN Business' Frank Pallotta

Disney+, the focal point of Disney's media empire, has achieved a significant milestone.

The streaming service has surpassed 100 million global subscribers in just 16 months, Disney CEO Bob Chapek announced at the company's annual shareholders meeting.

The enormous success of Disney+... has inspired us to be even more ambitious, and to significantly increase our investment in the development of high-quality content," Chapek said in a statement.

Read more here.