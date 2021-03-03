Investors in Oscar Health (OSCR) were probably in a grouchy mood after shares of the Joshua Kushner-backed insurance startup dipped 10% in their first day of trading Wednesday.

Oscar Health isn't benefiting so far from Wall Street's current love affair with initial public offerings and special purpose acquisition companies. That market mania has helped propel the shares of new stocks like Airbnb (ABNB), Bumble (BMBL) and Churchill Capital IV (CCIV), the blank-check firm that is merging with Lucid Motors.

But it's not all bad news for Oscar Health — or Kushner, whose brother Jared is married to Ivanka Trump.

Despite the first day's stock slide, Oscar Health still raised $1.4 billion from the sale of shares. Demand was strong enough before the IPO that Oscar Health raised both the price range and the size of the deal before settling on an offering of 37 million shares at $39 a pop.

At that price, Kushner's Thrive Capital's stake in the company is worth $1.3 billion. Kushner, a co-founder of Oscar Health, also has a controlling stake in the company.

Other big investors include venture capital firms Khosla Ventures, General Catalyst Group and Founders Fund; Google owner Alphabet (GOOGL); and mutual fund giant Fidelity.