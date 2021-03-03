Follow CNN Business
US stocks point to a higher opening

By CNN Business

Published 6:36 AM ET, Wed March 3, 2021
US stocks are higher ahead of opening

From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky

US stocks are rebounding after closing in the red on Tuesday. A mix of travel, banking and energy stocks are buoying the gains.

Here's where things stand as of 6:30 am ET:

Bitcoin is surging as an inflation hedge, but don't count out gold either

From CNN Business' Paul R. La Monica

Inflation concerns have led to more volatility in the stock and bond markets of late.

That should be good news for gold, a tangible asset with a limited supply that often does well in times of inflation. Central banks can always print more money. Miners can't just magically create more gold.

But gold has recently lost some of its luster thanks to a new financial kid in town: bitcoin. Gold prices are down about 9% this year and are trading nearly 15% below the all-time high of more than $2,000 an ounce set last summer.

Meanwhile, bitcoin has soared nearly 70% and is currently hovering just below $50,000 per coin — not far from the record high it reached last month.

Still, fans of gold think the yellow metal is due for a rebound — even if bitcoin continues to march higher as well.

Read more here.

UK promises billions more in stimulus. But are tax hikes coming soon?

From CNN Business' Hanna Zlady

UK finance minister Rishi Sunak is preparing to deliver a crucial budget in the wake of the economy's worst slump in more than three centuries, the messy Brexit divorce from its largest trading partner and increasingly strained government finances.

Sunak will announce later on Wednesday that emergency support measures for workers and businesses are being extended, while making the case that public finances will need to be repaired once the country's rapid vaccine rollout has eased the economic pain caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The UK government has borrowed vast sums of money to fund nearly £300 billion ($419 billion) in fiscal stimulus over the past 12 months. Total government debt has soared to £2 trillion ($2.8 trillion), or close to 100% of GDP, a level not seen since the 1960s, according to the Office for National Statistics.

Read more here.