US stocks are looking to get back on track

By CNN Business

Updated 7:11 a.m. ET, February 24, 2021
2 min ago

Housing market concerns begin to emerge

From CNN Business' Paul R. La Monica

The housing market is still red hot. But there are growing concerns about how much longer this strength can last.

Home Depot (HD) reported earnings and sales that topped Wall Street's forecasts Tuesday. Lowe's (LOW) also reported better-than-expected earnings and sales on Wednesday morning, and CEO Marvin Ellison said in a statement that sales were lifted thanks to "broad-based demand driven by the continued consumer focus on the home."

Still, rising interest rates could eventually be a problem for Home Depot and Lowe's. Even though the Federal Reserve is expected to keep its key short-term rate near zero for the foreseeable future, longer-term bond yields have started to spike. And mortgage rates are influenced more by the 10-year Treasury than Fed rates.

In an ominous sign, Home Depot declined to give any guidance for 2021. Its shares fell 3% on the news.

45 min ago

US stocks are higher ahead of opening

From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky

US stock futures pointed toward a second straight day of gains. Investors remain concerned that rising bond yields are making risky stocks – particularly tech stocks – less attractive. Higher interest rates tied to bond yields could cut into companies’ profits. But testimony from Jerome Powell, which will continue Wednesday, boosted investors’ hope for a continuation of cheap money policies for the foreseeable future. 

Here's where things stand as of 6:15 am ET:

Stocks close mixed on Tuesday after spending much of the session deep in the red. The S&P 500 managed to snap a five-day losing streak, its worst in a year.

Rising Treasury bond yields, which track interest rate expectations, have been weighing on stocks. But 10-year US Treasuries yields were slightly lower at 1.36% at the time of the closing bell, having pared their earlier gains.

1 hr 5 min ago

GameStop CFO resigns a month after the Reddit trading frenzy

From CNN Business' Clare Duffy

After a wild several weeks for GameStop, the retailer's chief financial officer is resigning.

The company announced Tuesday that Jim Bell, its executive vice president and CFO, will resign from his roles on March 26

GameStop (GME) has started searching for a new CFO "with the capabilities and qualifications to help accelerate GameStop's transformation," it said, hinting at the company's efforts to shift its focus from physical to online retail.

57 min ago

America's unemployment problem is much worse than it see

From CNN Business' Anneken Tappe

The national unemployment rate is masking how much some groups are still struggling in the pandemic economy. That's why the Federal Reserve looks at more than just the average jobless numbers to determine the nation's economic health.

"When we say maximum employment is a broad and inclusive goal, we don't only look at the headline numbers," Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said in his semi-annual testimony to the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday.

Some groups are bearing the brunt of the pandemic fallout, facing unemployment rates still higher than the national average, Powell told the committee.

