Wall Street hits the enthusiasm pause button

By CNN Business

Updated 8:01 a.m. ET, February 17, 2021
1 min ago

Verizon and Chevron stocks get a Buffett boost

From CNN Business' Paul R. La Monica

Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage/Getty Images
Verizon (VZ) shares rose nearly 4% in premarket trading Wednesday on the news that Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) bought a big stake in the telecom giant. Berkshire acquired 146.7 million shares, an investment worth $8.6 billion.

That makes Berkshire the fourth largest owner of Verizon stock, trailing only money management giants Vanguard, BlackRock (BLK) and State Street (STT).

Chevron (CVX) shares also gained about 4% Wednesday morning after Berkshire bought a more than $4 billion stake. The Oracle of Omaha's conglomerate is now the fourth biggest owner of the oil giant too -- behind (once again) Vanguard, State Street and BlackRock.

1 hr 10 min ago

Jeff Bezos overtakes Elon Musk to become the world's richest person again

From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky

Jeff Bezos has reclaimed his title of world's richest person, ending Elon Musk's roughly six-week reign atop the list.

Musk lost about $4.5 billion Tuesday after Tesla (TSLA) shares fell 2.4%, which was enough to knock him to second place on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index ranking.

Bezos' net worth also fell as the broader stock market lost a bit of ground -- but his loss wasn't as extreme, only taking a hit of about $372 million. That was enough to recapture his title that he held for about three years.

The index currently says Bezos is worth $191 billion compared to Musk's $190 billion.

57 min ago

Winter storm cuts into VW's US plant operations

From CNN Business' Chris Isidore

Volkswagen is the latest automaker whose US production has been hurt by the winter storm hitting much of the central United States.

VW said its sole US plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee, would have a partial temporary shutdown due to a disruption in its supply chain. Auto plants typically operate on a "just in time" basis, requiring daily deliveries of many of the parts used to build cars.

The storm had already caused widespread shutdowns across the nation's auto industry with General Motors, Ford, Stellantis, Toyota and Nissan all confirming plants were temporarily shut Tuesday. The shutdown at Ford's Kansas City plant that makes its best-selling F-150 pickup and Transit commercial van was caused by a shortage of natural gas caused by the storm. It is due to be closed all week.

The industry is already struggling to maintain production due to a shortage of computer chips used to build cars.

1 hr 31 min ago

Stocks point to lower opening

From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky

US stock futures were muted Wednesday morning as investors await minutes from the Federal Reserve and a report on American retail sales. Stocks haven’t made significant moves in recent days as Wall Street remains cautiously optimistic about stimulus and the progress of the vaccine rollout. 

Here's where things stand as of 6:15 am ET:

US stocks finished mixed on Tuesday. The Dow ended at a fresh all-time high with Salesforce being the strongest gainer in the index. 

1 hr 58 min ago

Nestlé is selling its Poland Spring, Deer Park and Arrowhead bottled water brands

From CNN Business' Hanna Ziady

Nestlé (NSRGY) will sell its North American bottled water business, including Poland Spring, Deer Park, Ozarka and Arrowhead, in a $4.3 billion deal as it focuses on its premium brands.

The Swiss consumer goods giant said in a statement on Wednesday that it has agreed to sell the brands to private equity firm One Rock Capital Partners.

One Rock is partnering with family-owned investment firm Metropoulous & Co. on the purchase, which also includes brands such as Ice Mountain and Pure Life, as well as ReadyRefresh, which delivers beverages to homes and offices. Nestlé premium brands Perrier, S.Pellegrino and Acqua Panna are not part of the deal.

1 hr 58 min ago

Warren Buffett sells JPMorgan Chase stock and buys Verizon

From CNN Business' Paul R. La Monica

It appears that Warren Buffett is souring on the financial sector's prospects, and that the Oracle of Omaha also has a newfound interest in Big Oil, as well as telecom and media.

He also bought stakes in Dow components Chevron (CVX) and Verizon (VZ) in the fourth quarter of last year.

Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) on Tuesday disclosed in its latest quarterly filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that the industrial conglomerate no longer owns shares of JPMorgan Chase (JPM), PNC (PNC) or M&T Bank (MTB). The shares were sold sometime in the fourth quarter of 2020.

