Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage/Getty Images

Verizon (VZ) shares rose nearly 4% in premarket trading Wednesday on the news that Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) bought a big stake in the telecom giant. Berkshire acquired 146.7 million shares, an investment worth $8.6 billion.

That makes Berkshire the fourth largest owner of Verizon stock, trailing only money management giants Vanguard, BlackRock (BLK) and State Street (STT).

Chevron (CVX) shares also gained about 4% Wednesday morning after Berkshire bought a more than $4 billion stake. The Oracle of Omaha's conglomerate is now the fourth biggest owner of the oil giant too -- behind (once again) Vanguard, State Street and BlackRock.