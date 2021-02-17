Dow ends at fresh record high

The pandemic continues to have the economy in a choke-hold and until vaccinations have progressed enough to allow business as usual to resume, this will continue.

The path of the virus is still charting the path of the economy.

This, in many more words, was the gist of the Federal Reserve's January meeting notes released this afternoon.

Meanwhile, investors are getting more concerned about inflation, even though the central bank has said again and again that it is not concerned about a sudden spike in prices.

However, this morning's producer price index for January was higher than expected.

Fed officials "emphasized that it was important to abstract from temporary factors affecting inflation [...] in judging whether inflation was on track to moderately exceed 2% for some time," the minutes read.

In other words: a brief spike isn't the same as a longer-run increase in inflation, which is the only kind the Fed really cares about.