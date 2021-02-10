Follow CNN Business
Stocks are back in record territory again

By CNN Business

Updated 6:45 a.m. ET, February 10, 2021
1 min ago

Heineken is cutting 8,000 jobs as it moves 'beyond beer'

From CNN Business' Hanna Zlady

Heineken (HEINY) is cutting 8,000 jobs and trying to "move beyond beer" after the pandemic hammered sales.

The brewer of Moretti and Amstel said in an earnings statement on Wednesday that it will slash almost 10% of its global workforce and seek savings of €2 billion ($2.4 billion) over two years as part of an overhaul designed to improve efficiency.

The restructuring will cost about €420 million ($509 million) and reduce head office staff costs by 20%. Regional offices and local operations will also be impacted.

Read more here.

7 min ago

A Peloton rival is going public in $3 billion merger

From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky

Beachbody Company, which is recognizable for its fitness classes that can be done at home, is going public through a SPAC deal.

Forest Road Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company aligned with former TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer, announced Wednesday it's merging Beachbody and Peloton-rival Myx Fitness valuing the new company at about $3 billion.

Myx makes at-home fitness bikes and streams classes, similar to Peloton. It's trying to take advantage of Peloton's delivery crunch, with the company promising buyers delivery time of just two weeks.

The company will operate under the Beachbody name and trade under the Nasdaq symbol "BODY," likely in the second quarter.

14 min ago

US stock futures point to slightly higher open

From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky

US stock futures are back on track to return to record territory after falling for the first time in six sessions Tuesday. Investors will be looking closely at January’s inflation report, due at 8:30 am ET, which will indicate whether the Fed is correct in its assumption that inflation will remain comfortably low for quite some time as the government spends through the nose to rescue the economy

Earnings from Coca-Cola, General Motors, Uber and Zillow Group are expected today.

Meanwhile in Washington, the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump is under way.

37 min ago

GameStop tumbles nearly 20% as Reddit-fueled party winds down

From CNN Business' Jazmin Goodwin

GameStop (GME), the struggling video game retailer at the center of a Wall Street frenzy last month, is losing stream.

The stock was down nearly 20% to $48.79 a share on Tuesday, a sign that the party was winding down for retail investors who drove GameStop to record highs last month. Last week, the stock tumbled more than 80%.

Shares are down another 4% in premarket trading.

42 min ago

Twitter's election policies cost it users but company says it was 'well worth' it

From CNN Business' Kaya Yurieff

Twitter (TWTR) said that its efforts to tackle misleading content around the US elections cost the platform some users.

The company reported having 192 million monetizable daily active users -- or users who can be served ads on the platform -- during the quarter ending in December, up 27% from the year prior but lower than what Wall Street analysts were expecting.

In a letter to shareholders, Twitter said product changes around the election dented its user numbers for the quarter.

Shares rose 5% in premarket trading.

40 min ago

Lyft still has long road ahead to a recovery

From CNN Business' Sara O'Brien

Lyft (LYFT) is making some progress on the long road to recovery from what the coronavirus pandemic's done to its business.

The ride-hail company reported Tuesday that its revenue fell 44% compared to a year ago in the fourth quarter, to $570 million. Active riders fell 45% over the same period, to 12.5 million riders -- a slight increase compared to the third quarter.

Lyft's fourth quarter earnings report gives a fuller picture of the ongoing negative impact of the pandemic on its business.

The company said that, while the earlier part of the quarter benefited from some recovery, the latter part was "negatively affected by the surge in Covid-19 cases and the reintroduction of restrictive measures intended to curb the spread."

Lyft's shares soared 13% in premarket trading.