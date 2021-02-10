Heineken (HEINY) is cutting 8,000 jobs and trying to "move beyond beer" after the pandemic hammered sales.

The brewer of Moretti and Amstel said in an earnings statement on Wednesday that it will slash almost 10% of its global workforce and seek savings of €2 billion ($2.4 billion) over two years as part of an overhaul designed to improve efficiency.

The restructuring will cost about €420 million ($509 million) and reduce head office staff costs by 20%. Regional offices and local operations will also be impacted.

