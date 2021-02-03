General Motors is the latest automaker to temporarily shut plants because of the shortage of semiconductor chips that has been causing problems across the auto industry.

The three plants will shutter for a week starting Feb. 8.

Automakers cut back computer chip orders early last year when the pandemic caused temporary plant closures and slammed the brakes on auto sales and production. So electronics manufacturers, who had strong sales during the pandemic, happily snapped up the excess chip supply.

But when car sales bounced back sooner than expected, it left the industry struggling with a chip shortage.

"Despite our mitigation efforts, the semiconductor shortage will impact GM production in 2021," GM said Wednesday. "We are currently assessing the overall impact, but our focus is to keep producing our most in-demand products – including full-size trucks and SUVs and Corvettes."

The three plants to be idled are the Fairfax plant in Kansas City, Kansas; the CAMI plant in Ingersoll, Ontario; and the San Luis Potosi plant in Mexico. Additionally, the Bupyeong 2 assembly plant in South Korea will operate at half of normal production next week.

The North American plants being idled all make SUVs, but only smaller models -- not the full-size SUVs that GM wants to keep building. The Fairfax plant also makes the Malibu sedan.