Tech stocks rally as GameStop fever dies down

By CNN Business

Updated 1:26 p.m. ET, February 3, 2021
1 hr 4 min ago

GM will temporarily shut auto plants in three countries due to chip shortage

From CNN Business' Chris Isidore

General Motors is the latest automaker to temporarily shut plants because of the shortage of semiconductor chips that has been causing problems across the auto industry.

The three plants will shutter for a week starting Feb. 8.

Automakers cut back computer chip orders early last year when the pandemic caused temporary plant closures and slammed the brakes on auto sales and production. So electronics manufacturers, who had strong sales during the pandemic, happily snapped up the excess chip supply.

But when car sales bounced back sooner than expected, it left the industry struggling with a chip shortage.

"Despite our mitigation efforts, the semiconductor shortage will impact GM production in 2021," GM said Wednesday. "We are currently assessing the overall impact, but our focus is to keep producing our most in-demand products – including full-size trucks and SUVs and Corvettes."

The three plants to be idled are the Fairfax plant in Kansas City, Kansas; the CAMI plant in Ingersoll, Ontario; and the San Luis Potosi plant in Mexico. Additionally, the Bupyeong 2 assembly plant in South Korea will operate at half of normal production next week.

The North American plants being idled all make SUVs, but only smaller models -- not the full-size SUVs that GM wants to keep building. The Fairfax plant also makes the Malibu sedan.

1 hr 19 min ago

January jobs numbers might look better, but only because December was so rocky: ADP economist

From CNN Business' Anneken Tappe

The ADP employment report beat expectations this morning with 174,000 jobs added in January, injecting some optimism into the forecasts for Friday's government jobs report.

But the better-than-expected data should be taken with a grain of salt, said Nela Richardson, chief economist at the ADP Research Institute.

Let's be clear, this is blowing past expectations because December was so rocky," Richardson said on the CNN Business digital live show Markets Now.

Last month, the government's jobs report recorded a loss of 140,000 jobs, driven by losses in the hospitality and leisure industry. So while an uptick in the jobs numbers is a good sign, "this is not close to where we need to be to see a quick rebound in the jobs market," she said.

While lower income jobs are bearing the brunt of the jobs crisis, higher income earners haven't seen job losses to the same extent, and that is taking its toll on wages.

On average salaries are rising, but not because people are generally making more money, but because lower income earners are not working, Richardson said.

Trends like that highlight how far the nation is from a recovered jobs market.

1 hr 19 min ago

Next stop for GameStop: regulation?

From CNN Business' Anneken Tappe

The GameStop (GME) frenzy is moving into the next phase, and that phase could be regulation.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will hold a meeting to look into the GameStop phenomenon, but Allianz chief economic adviser Mohamed El-Erian told Alison Kosik on the CNN Business digital live show Markets Now. But he doesn't expect much to come from it.

While GameStop shares are in the green today, some investors have been hurt by steep losses in the company's share price over the past two days.

"My heart goes out to retail investors who bought on Friday and are now sitting on losses of 70%," El-Arian said. "Who would have guessed that RobinHood would have come so close to a market accident?"

These investors couldn't have controlled factors such as brokers restricting trades at the end of last week, pushing the stock price lower following an astonishing rally in the days before, he added. This particular phase of the Reddit-inspired frenzy might be over, but El-Erian expects technology will continue to be a disruptive force on Wall Street.

Now the attention moves onto regulation and what the US regulators will do as a result of the recent gyrations.

Should they be concerned with investor protection? Should they be concerned with collusion on Reddit? Should they be concerned about collusion between [trading platform] Robinhood and hedge funds?," El-Erian said.

"We should all encourage the democratizing of finance, but we should make sure that people are well informed," the veteran investor added. "We came very close to a market accident last week, we should take this very seriously. 

1 hr 36 min ago

Stocks are mixed at midday

From CNN Business' Anneken Tappe

Wall Street is a mixed bag today.

At midday, the major indexes are mostly pointing higher. Even the Dow, the laggard of the day, reclaimed some of its lost ground and is down 0.1%, or 21 points. The S&P 500 is up 0.3% while the Nasdaq Composite is 0.4% higher.

The small-cap Russell 2000 index, of which which notorious GameStop (GME) is a member, is down 0.3%. GameStop itself is up 5%, a comparatively modest increase for the stock that rallied more than 1,600% in January.

3 hr 23 min ago

Ethics officials give Janet Yellen the green light to look into market turbulence

From CNN Business' Matt Egan

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen asked for and received authorization from ethics officials to look into issues such as the Reddit-driven volatility on Wall Street, according to a Treasury official.

Yellen, who called for a meeting this week of US regulators to discuss the market volatility, previously disclosed making more than $7 million in recent years by giving speeches to Wall Street banks, major corporations and industry groups.

The authorization from Treasury ethics officials allows Yellen to work on broad issues that come up, not just the current market volatility, the Treasury official said.

Yellen's fees include hundreds of thousands of dollars from Citadel, the hedge fund owned by Ken Griffin that recently bailed out a GameStop short-seller. Citadel Securities, also owned by Griffin, is a major source of revenue for Robinhood, the app that temporarily banned GameStop purchases.

Senator Elizabeth Warren is demanding answers from Robinhood about its ties to Citadel and other hedge funds.

The Treasury official said Yellen was not employed by the companies that paid her speaking fees and her interactions were limited to her role as a speaker.

Yellen can seek further authorization to work on matters involving a specific company she earned speaking fees from, the official said.

4 hr 3 min ago

Stocks lose steam

Form CNN Business' Anneken Tappe

Less than an hour into the trading day, the euphoria of the open seems forgotten and all three major indexes are in the red.

The Dow is 0.3%, or 85 points, lower.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite have given up their gains and are flat.

But maybe a quiet day is just what the doctor ordered?

GameStop (GME), which jumped at the opening bell, is up less than 1%.

3 hr 41 min ago

Services sector index beats expectations in January

From CNN Business' Anneken Tappe

America's services sector fared better than expected in January. The Institute for Supply Management, which measures activity in the sector, recorded a jump in the services index last month.

The Purchasing Managers' Index came in at 58.7, up from December and beating economists' predictions. Any value over 50 denotes and expansion in the sector.

It was the highest reading since February 2019 and the eighth-straight month of growth.

But not every corner of the services sector is doing that well.

The k-shaped recovery is very real here: While the real estate, construction and warehousing sectors are growing, entertainment and recreation, educational services, retail and utilities all reported contractions in January.

4 hr 50 min ago

Janet Yellen calls for regulators to meet on Reddit-driven market turmoil

From CNN Business' Matt Egan

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has called for a meeting of the nation’s top federal regulators in response to the Reddit-driven turbulence on Wall Street.

The summit is expected to include regulators at the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Federal Reserve, the New York Fed and the Commodities and Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

The meeting comes as lawmakers demand investigations into the market turmoil and controversial trading restrictions implemented by free trading app Robinhood.

“Secretary Yellen believes the integrity of markets is important and has asked for a discussion of recent volatility in financial markets and whether recent activities are consistent with investor protection and fair and efficient markets,” a Treasury spokesperson said in a statement.

The meeting is expected to occur this week, according to a Treasury official.

An army of traders on Reddit sent GameStop (GME) shares spiking last month, causing massive losses for hedge funds that had bet against the company. The ripple effects helped drive US markets sharply lower last week.

That trend has reversed this week, with GameStop tanking and the broader markets rebounding.

4 hr 58 min ago

Stocks open mixed

From CNN Business' Anneken Tappe

US stocks started the day mixed on Wednesday. Investors have moved on from GameStop (GME) mania to focus on tech earnings and the big news of Amazon (AMZN) CEO Jeff Bezos stepping down.

Amazon stock opened 1.4% higher. GameStop, meanwhile, rose 22%.

Meanwhile, the ADP employment report showed much better-than-expected job gains for January, which could bode well for Friday’s government jobs report, even though the two aren’t correlated.