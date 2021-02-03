Hedge funds, investment bankers and other institutional investors are desperate to find the next GameStop -- before it's too late.

That's why Thinknum Alternative Data quickly built and launched a tool that provides its hedge fund and investment bank clients a ranking of the most-mentioned stocks on WallStreetBets as well as the Stocks subreddit.

The tool gives sophisticated investors a way to avoid getting their short positions blown up -- and the option to bet in tandem with retail investors.

The inbound inquiries from people asking about the dataset has been insane. I've never seen anything like it," Justin Zhen, Thinknum's co-founder and president, told CNN Business.

