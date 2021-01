US stocks are poised to open lower, ahead of a busy day for the market. A dozen or so major companies are set to report earnings Wednesday, highlighted by Apple, Boeing, Tesla and Facebook.

The Fed will also issue its monetary policy statement at 2 pm ET, followed by a press conference hosted by Fed Chair Jerome Powell at 2:30 pm ET. And we'll get a look at durable goods orders this morning.

Dow were down 300 points, or 0.9%.

futures fell 0.9%. Nasdaq Composite futures were only 0.2% lower, buoyed by Microsoft's strong earnings performance Tuesday evening.

On Tuesday, US stocks ended the day modestly lower.