Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in a Princeton talk last week that there could be "quite exuberant spending" from consumers over the next few months thanks to stimulus checks and an improving economy following broader access to vaccines. Some prices could rise as a result.

But Powell argued this may not necessarily be inflationary for the long haul. Price increases could be -- to use a favorite Fed buzzword -- transitory.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen similarly noted in her Senate confirmation hearing last week that she believes the Fed and the Biden administration should take advantage of interest rates being near zero and thus spend more on stimulus.

In other words, now is not the time to fret over inflation.

Still, some worry that Powell and Yellen are being too dismissive. The economy may not be able to remain in a scenario where inflation pressure simmers without boiling over.

The 10-year Treasury yield is now back above 1% -- its highest level since March. Oil prices are up 10% in the past month as well. These are signs that investors are betting on more inflation sooner rather than later.

