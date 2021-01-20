Live TV
Stocks set to rise on Joe Biden's first day as president

Updated 6:46 a.m. ET, January 20, 2021
2 min ago

The Biden post-election market surge is the best for a new president in modern history

From CNN Business' Paul R. La Monica

Stocks have gained about 13% since Election Day as of Tuesday, a day before Joe Biden's inauguration — marking the the best post-election market performance for a new president in modern history, according to CFRA Research.

The second-biggest surge was from late 1960 to early 1961, when John F. Kennedy defeated Richard Nixon, and the S&P 500 rose 8.8%. The market continued to rally during JFK's first 100 days in office, rising another 8.9%.

The current Biden market surge represents the second time in a row that Wall Street has cheered a new president: Stocks gained more than 6% in the election to inauguration period after Donald Trump beat Hillary Clinton in 2016. The market gained 5% during Trump's first 100 days as well.

But there's one major difference: Trump was inheriting an economy that was growing at a stable rate during the long, post-Great Recession recovery. Biden is walking into the Covid-19 economy.

Investors seem hopeful that Biden, along with a Democrat-controlled House and Senate, will work with Republicans to quickly pass another stimulus bill.

The stimulus expectations, combined with the fact that Americans are starting to receive coronavirus vaccinations, has fueled hopes that the economy -- and corporate earnings -- will improve later this year.

11 min ago

US stock futures perk up ahead of inauguration

From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky

US stock futures are higher ahead of the inauguration of Joe Biden and a number of corporate earnings reports.

On Tuesday, stocks closed higher on the last trading day of the Trump administration but fell short of reaching new record highs.

24 min ago

Netflix crosses 200 million subscribers milestone

From CNN Business' Frank Pallotta

Netflix (NFLX), which was founded in 1997 as a rental company that sent you DVDs in the mail, crossed a major milestone on Tuesday, further solidifying itself as one of the most influential companies in Hollywood.

The streaming service said it now has more than 200 million subscribers globally, after adding 8.5 million subscribers in the fourth quarter of 2020, beating its own expectations.

Netflix's fourth quarter profit in 2020 was $542 million, down from $587 million in the year-earlier quarter. Its revenue jumped 21%, to $6.6 billion.

22 min ago

Biden seeks to extend bans on evictions and foreclosures

From CNN Business' Anna Bahney

As one of his first acts as president, Joe Biden will call on several federal departments and agencies to extend their bans on evictions and foreclosures for those affected by coronavirus until at least the end of March.

One of several executive actions Biden plans to take on Wednesday, it is a signal from the incoming administration that immediate action is needed in order to stabilize housing for the estimated 25 million renters and homeowners who are at risk of losing their homes.

