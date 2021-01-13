Live TV
Stocks hold steady ahead of impeachment vote

By CNN Business

Published 6:34 AM ET, Wed January 13, 2021
2 min ago

US stocks point to flat opening

From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky

US stock futures are flat ahead of a vote in the House of Representatives on President Donald Trump's second impeachment.

Markets closed modestly higher Tuesday, falling just short of reaching new all-time highs.

Investors are hoping for more stimulus plans to get the economy back on track, but the political turmoil in Washington could be a hurdle with the impeachment proceedings possibly worsening the partisan divide.

10 min ago

Visa and Plaid scrap $5.3 billion merger agreement

From CNN Business' Jazmin Goodwin

Visa (V) and fintech startup Plaid have terminated their $5.3 billion merger agreement after facing a legal challenge from the Department of Justice.

The proposed deal was announced a year ago, but in November the DOJ sued to block the acquisition on antitrust grounds.

In a statement announcing merger's end Tuesday, Visa CEO Al Kelly cited "protracted and complex litigation" that would take "substantial time to fully resolve."

The companies said the DOJ agreed to drop its lawsuit.

Read more here.

10 min ago

It's easy for big business to dump the GOP now. Tax hikes will be the real test

Analysis from CNN Business' Matt Egan

The insurrection at the US Capitol has sparked a reckoning in the business world.

Bank of America, Coca-Cola, Facebook (FB), Microsoft (MSFT) and other companies announced Monday they have suspended political donations. Airbnb, Amazon (AMZN), Verizon and CNN owner AT&T vowed not to give money to the 147 Republicans who tried, unsuccessfully, to overturn President-elect Joe Biden's victory.

The steps underscore just how toxic the Trump brand has become after last week's storming of the US Capitol. Democracy is literally under attack -- and that's not good for business.

But the real test will come when Democrats, suddenly backed by a narrow majority in the US Senate, push raising corporate tax rates and introduce new regulation.

Read more here.