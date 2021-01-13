US stock futures are flat ahead of a vote in the House of Representatives on President Donald Trump's second impeachment.

The Dow slipped 14 points, 0.05%.

slipped 14 points, 0.05%. The S&P 500 is 0.07% lower.

is 0.07% lower. The Nasdaq Composite rose 0.01%.

Markets closed modestly higher Tuesday, falling just short of reaching new all-time highs.

Investors are hoping for more stimulus plans to get the economy back on track, but the political turmoil in Washington could be a hurdle with the impeachment proceedings possibly worsening the partisan divide.