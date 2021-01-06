Democrats hold leads in both Georgia Senate races, putting them on the brink of holding power of Congress and the White House. But that doesn't mean Democrats will be able to pass sweeping legislation over the next several years.

Investors must also consider the surging pandemic. Dealing with the economic fallout from coronavirus and accelerating the US vaccine rollout is likely to occupy the Biden administration for months, and other legislative priorities may be set aside for the time being.

"It's worth bearing in mind that Janet Yellen will be running the Treasury," said Stephen Innes, the chief global market strategist at Axi."She is not desperate to raise taxes and President-elect Biden's focus this year will be Covid."