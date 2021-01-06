Why Wall Street is (mostly) ignoring chaos in Washington

Go look at CNN.com right now. Go ahead, we'll wait -- we'll still be here when you get back.

Does that look like the kind of day when the Dow would be up? Yeah, it doesn't to us, either.

But here's the deal: Wall Street rose even as millions of Americans were getting infected with Covid-19. Stocks surged as millions of Americans were losing their jobs. Markets have been up while President Trump has refused to concede the election he clearly lost and has tried to overturn the election results.

That's because Wall Street isn't looking at what's happening right now. It's looking to the future. Stock investors are concerned with whether events will help or hurt the underlying profitability of the companies they're invested in.

So that's why, today, despite unbelievable chaos at the Capitol, Wall Street has remained mostly calm. Investors are cheering Democrats' lead in the Georgia Senate run-off elections, because it means stimulus is more likely, helping to shore up the US economy and keep businesses afloat.

Undemocratic actions of the president and some members of Congress pose a long-term threat. Civil unrest is uneasy, but America has overcome that before and will most likely in this instance, too. Wall Street is betting that this is a lot of bark with no bite.