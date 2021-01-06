Live TV
Congress certifies electoral votes

Georgia Senate runoff results

Live Updates

Stocks surge after Democrats lead Senate races

Updated 12:08 p.m. ET, January 6, 2021
52 min ago

Tesla is now worth $725 billion, moving closer to topping Facebook

From CNN Business' Paul R. La Monica

Elon Musk is already richer than Mark Zuckerberg -- and now Musk's electric car company is poised to become worth more than Zuck's social media giant as well.

Shares of Tesla (TSLA) rose 4.5% Wednesday morning to hit a new all-time high. Tesla, which was just added to the S&P 500 last month, now has a market value just above $725 billion. Meanwhile Facebook (FB) dipped nearly 1.5%, a move that dropped its market value to a little more than $760 billion.

That $35 billion or so gap isn't too big in the grand scheme of things: Tesla is worth only about 4% less than Facebook.

But if Tesla passes Facebook, it would become the fifth most valuable company in the S&P 500 -- trailing only Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN) and Google owner Alphabet (GOOGL).

Still, Tesla still has a fairly long way to go before it's in the same league as this Fab Four. Microsoft, Amazon and Alphabet are each worth more than $1 trillion, while Apple's market value is a stunning $2.2 trillion.

59 min ago

Record watch: Dow climbs more than 500 points

From CNN Business' Anneken Tappe

The only way seems to be up for stocks today, and we're squarely in record territory.

If the market closed now, both the Dow and the S&P 500 would be at an all-time high. The Nasdaq Composite still has a few more points to go to make the day historic.

  • The Dow traded 1.7%, or 508 points, higher in the late morning.
  • The S&P was up 1.1%.
  • The Nasdaq traded 0.2% higher.
1 hr 5 min ago

Stocks reverse course, surging higher. Dow in record territory

From CNN Business' David Goldman

An hour into the trading session, stocks have turned around and are now pointing higher.

Investors have changed their minds, apparently, about Wall Street's fortunes with what looks to be a Democrat-controlled Senate (CNN has not yet called the second runoff race in Georgia). With Democrats in control, higher taxes and increased regulation of businesses are more likely.

But a so-called blue wave could also mean more stimulus -- much-needed to help the flailing US economy.

The Dow is leading the pack, surging 1.3% higher, up 410 points. If it closes at its current level, it would set a new record.

The broader S&P 500 wasn't far behind, rising 0.9%.

The Nasdaq, which started the day looking like it was going to tank, is now 0.1% higher.

2 hr 21 min ago

Roku surpasses 50 million accounts

From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky

Roku (ROKU) now has 51.2 million active accounts, a "significant milestone" for the streaming company.

In a release Wednesday, Roku said the number of accounts grew by 14 million last year, with users streaming a total of 58.7 billion hours in 2020.

The pandemic and shifting consumer habits are helping spur growth in streaming services. Roku also reached a highly anticipated deal in December to carry HBO Max, which is owned by CNN parent company AT&T.

Roku shares fell in early trading, shadowing a broader sell off in tech stocks.

2 hr 37 min ago

Stocks open lower

From CNN Business' Anneken Tappe

US stocks opened lower on Wednesday as investors are keeping a close eye on the results of the runoff election in Georgia that will decide the balance in the Senate.

Tech stocks are faring the worst, as the sector could face more crackdowns under a Democrat-controlled Senate.

Economic data was not so peachy Wednesday morning, with the ADP employment report showing a surprise loss of 123,000 private-sector jobs in December. The government’s jobs report is due on Friday.

3 hr 41 min ago

ADP employment numbers fall off a cliff

From CNN Business' Anneken Tappe

It's jobs week and that means a bunch of employment data is coming ahead of the government's official look at the labor market on Friday.

Well, the first data point doesn't look so hot: The ADP employment report shows 123,000 private-sector jobs were lost in December on a seasonally adjusted basis. It was the first negative ADP report since April. Ouch.

Economists had predicted an increase of 88,000 jobs, so this was an epic underperformance.

Large companies and the businesses in the leisure and hospitality industry shed the most jobs. The on-going pandemic and rising infection rates have led various states to bring back lockdown restrictions.

The ADP report and the Bureau of Labor Statistics jobs report aren't correlated, but such a bad ADP number doesn't bode well for Friday's data.

Economists expect 100,000 jobs were added, with a stable unemployment rate of 6.7% in December. The jobs report is due Friday at 8:30 am ET.

3 hr 58 min ago

Bitcoin rockets past $35,000

From CNN Business' Rob Mclean

Bitcoin's alarming hot streak shows no signs of stopping as the cryptocurrency's price grew to as much as $35,580 on Tuesday night.

Wednesday morning, bitcoin was trading at $34,615. It was less than $20,000 a month ago.

Bitcoin grew steadily even as the stock market plunged in the early days of the pandemic. Investors have been drawn to it, as well as other cryptocurrencies, as the US dollar has weakened.

With the Federal Reserve expected to leave interest rates near zero for several more years, bitcoin may continue to win new fans.

On Monday, Anthony Scaramucci's firm, SkyBridge Capital, officially launched the SkyBridge Bitcoin Fund. It's a fund geared toward wealthy investors looking for exposure to the high-flying crypto. The fund currently holds about $310 million worth of bitcoin.

5 hr 31 min ago

Don't forget about Covid

From CNN Business' Charles Riley

Democrats hold leads in both Georgia Senate races, putting them on the brink of holding power of Congress and the White House. But that doesn't mean Democrats will be able to pass sweeping legislation over the next several years.

Investors must also consider the surging pandemic. Dealing with the economic fallout from coronavirus and accelerating the US vaccine rollout is likely to occupy the Biden administration for months, and other legislative priorities may be set aside for the time being.

"It's worth bearing in mind that Janet Yellen will be running the Treasury," said Stephen Innes, the chief global market strategist at Axi."She is not desperate to raise taxes and President-elect Biden's focus this year will be Covid."

5 hr 23 min ago

Tech tumbles as Democrats hold leads in Georgia Senate races

From CNN Business' Charles Riley

The Nasdaq (COMP) shed roughly 2.1% in premarket trading, and tech shares are likely to remain in focus on Wednesday.

If Democrats do capture both Senate seats, the chance of Congress producing aggressive legislation to regulate tech companies may have increased because the party also controls the House of Representatives and the White House.

"For markets, 'blue' is the operative word," wrote analysts at Rabobank. "They had — like the GOP — presumed the two Georgia seats were in the bag, and only now enter a world where presumptions of US political gridlock go out the window and the government might actually be in the position to do something."