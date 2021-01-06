Tesla is now worth $725 billion, moving closer to topping Facebook

Elon Musk is already richer than Mark Zuckerberg -- and now Musk's electric car company is poised to become worth more than Zuck's social media giant as well.

Shares of Tesla (TSLA) rose 4.5% Wednesday morning to hit a new all-time high. Tesla, which was just added to the S&P 500 last month, now has a market value just above $725 billion. Meanwhile Facebook (FB) dipped nearly 1.5%, a move that dropped its market value to a little more than $760 billion.

That $35 billion or so gap isn't too big in the grand scheme of things: Tesla is worth only about 4% less than Facebook.

But if Tesla passes Facebook, it would become the fifth most valuable company in the S&P 500 -- trailing only Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN) and Google owner Alphabet (GOOGL).

Still, Tesla still has a fairly long way to go before it's in the same league as this Fab Four. Microsoft, Amazon and Alphabet are each worth more than $1 trillion, while Apple's market value is a stunning $2.2 trillion.

