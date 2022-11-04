Audio
Stocks gear up for the last jobs report ahead of the midterms

By Paul R. La Monica, CNN Business

Published 6:39 AM ET, Fri November 4, 2022
4 min ago

Stocks higher ahead of job report

From CNN Business' David Goldman

Welcome back to the latest episode of good news = bad news. Today, we’ll be exploring why a better-than-expected job report could spell trouble for stocks.

After Fed Chair Jerome Powell said this week that the Fed had plenty of room left to run in rate hikes, investors are looking for signals that the Fed’s actions against inflation (by slowing the economy) are taking hold. In advance of the job report,

Stocks: Wall Street was hopeful in premarket trading.

Dow futures were up 160 points, or 0.5%.

S&P 500 futures rose 0.7%.

Nasdaq Composite futures were 0.7% higher.

Fear & Greed Index: 55 = Greed 

Oil & gas: US oil was up 3% to hit $90 a barrel on hopes that China could ease its zero-Covid policies soon. Average US gas prices rose to $3.79 a gallon. 

14 min ago

What to look for in the last jobs report before the midterms

From CNN Business' Allison Morrow

When the Bureau of Labor Statistics releases its October jobs report on Friday, it will be the last major read of the economy before the midterm elections — and it will cap a week of new data signaling that the white-hot labor market is showing only tentative signs of cooling off.

The US economy is expected to have added 200,000 jobs last month, down from 263,000 in September but well above the pre-pandemic average. The unemployment rate is expected to edge up slightly, to 3.6% from 3.5% — still close to a half-century low.

But, good news is very often bad news, especially in this pandemic-era economy. (And it could be very bad news for Democrats.)

The Fed’s most aggressive monetary tightening in modern history — while driving up mortgage rates above 7% for the first time in 20 years, slowing business growth and crimping household spending — has barely made a dent in the labor market.

A strong job market in normal times is the kind of news that might be celebrated, but in 2022 it’s cause for concern, as it suggests the economy is overheating. On Wednesday, the Fed announced its fourth-straight three-quarter-point hike, the latest in a series of aggressive moves that would have been unthinkable just a few months ago.

13 hr 48 min ago

Amazon will pause corporate hiring for months

From CNN Business' Catherine Thorbecke

Amazon is pressing pause on corporate hiring and expects to keep the policy in place for months, in the latest sign that even the biggest tech companies are rethinking staffing in an uncertain economic climate.

The e-commerce giant has decided to implement a “pause on new incremental hires in our corporate workforce,” Beth Galetti, senior vice president of people experience and technology at Amazon (AMZN), said in a memo to employees this week. The letter was shared on Amazon (AMZN)’s website on Thursday

“We had already done so in a few of our businesses in recent weeks and have added our other businesses to this approach,” Galetti wrote. “We anticipate keeping this pause in place for the next few months, and will continue to monitor what we’re seeing in the economy and the business to adjust as we think makes sense.”

Amazon saw its business boom during the pandemic, as more customers turned to online shopping. But as pandemic restrictions eased, however, Amazon has had to confront the dual challenges of more people returning to in-person shopping and a souring economic outlook weighing on consumers’ demand.

13 hr 55 min ago

Lyft to lay off 13% of staff

From CNN Business' Catherine Thorbecke

Lyft on Thursday said it will lay off 13% of its staff, or nearly 700 employees, as it rethinks staffing amid rising inflation and fears of a looming recession.

In a memo to staffers on Thursday, a copy of which was shared with CNN Business, Lyft (LYFT) co-founders Logan Green and John Zimmer said the layoffs will impact every part of the company, and pointed to broader macroeconomic challenges that led to the cuts.

“We know today will be hard,” the founders wrote in the memo. “We’re facing a probable recession sometime in the next year and rideshare insurance costs are going up.”

For much of the pandemic, the tech industry only seemed to grow bigger as consumers shifted more of their lives online. But a number of tech companies reported slowing growth in the September quarter, as customers and advertisers rethink spending. Many in the tech sector are now rethinking their investments and staffing needs.

