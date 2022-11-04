Stocks gear up for the last jobs report ahead of the midterms

When the Bureau of Labor Statistics releases its October jobs report on Friday, it will be the last major read of the economy before the midterm elections — and it will cap a week of new data signaling that the white-hot labor market is showing only tentative signs of cooling off.

The US economy is expected to have added 200,000 jobs last month, down from 263,000 in September but well above the pre-pandemic average. The unemployment rate is expected to edge up slightly, to 3.6% from 3.5% — still close to a half-century low.

But, good news is very often bad news, especially in this pandemic-era economy. (And it could be very bad news for Democrats.)

The Fed’s most aggressive monetary tightening in modern history — while driving up mortgage rates above 7% for the first time in 20 years, slowing business growth and crimping household spending — has barely made a dent in the labor market.

A strong job market in normal times is the kind of news that might be celebrated, but in 2022 it’s cause for concern, as it suggests the economy is overheating. On Wednesday, the Fed announced its fourth-straight three-quarter-point hike, the latest in a series of aggressive moves that would have been unthinkable just a few months ago.

