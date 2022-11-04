Stocks gear up for the last jobs report ahead of the midterms

Welcome back to the latest episode of good news = bad news. Today, we’ll be exploring why a better-than-expected job report could spell trouble for stocks.
After Fed Chair Jerome Powell said this week that the Fed had plenty of room left to run in rate hikes, investors are looking for signals that the Fed’s actions against inflation (by slowing the economy) are taking hold. In advance of the job report,
Stocks: Wall Street was hopeful in premarket trading.
Dow futures were up 160 points, or 0.5%.
S&P 500 futures rose 0.7%.
Nasdaq Composite futures were 0.7% higher.
Fear & Greed Index: 55 = Greed
Oil & gas: US oil was up 3% to hit $90 a barrel on hopes that China could ease its zero-Covid policies soon. Average US gas prices rose to $3.79 a gallon.