There are two main ways economists measure inflation in the US, and the Fed’s preferred metric, called the PCE, or Personal Consumption Expenditures price index (if you’re fancy about it,) is cooling off.

The PCE reading for October showed prices up 6% from a year ago. That’s down from 6.3% in September.

And if you take out the prices of food and energy, which tend to skew monthly readings because they’re so volatile, the index rose just 5% over the past 12 months.

(The other metric, the Consumer Price Index, tends to be the more commonly talked about one, but we’re not taking sides here. They’re both fine, and flawed, like most economic models. If you’re interested in the differences, you can read about them here).

The Fed should be pleased that its aggressive rate hikes in the past few months are having their desired effect, and they can ease up a bit. After four giant three-quarter-point hikes in a row, all signs point to Fed Chair Jay Powell announcing a half-point bump later this month.

Read more