US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen met with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He in Zurich, Switzerland Wednesday “as part of efforts to deepen communication and work together to address global challenges,” according to a readout from the US Treasury Department.

The conversation was described as "candid, substantive, and constructive," and Yellen "looks forward to traveling to China and to welcoming her counterparts to the United States in the near future," according to the readout.

The two parties "exchanged views on macroeconomic and financial developments."

"Both sides agreed it is important for the functioning of the global economy to further enhance communication around macroeconomic and financial issues," the readout said.

"They also agreed about the importance of sustainable development and that they would enhance cooperation on climate finance on a bilateral and multilateral basis, such as within the UN, G20, and APEC, as well as through support for emerging markets and developing countries in their clean energy transitions," it continued. "Secretary Yellen also raised issues of concern in a frank exchange of views."

Their meeting follows President Joe Biden's meeting with Xi Jinping in Bali and comes ahead of Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit to China early next month.