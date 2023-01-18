Audio
Live Updates

Stocks rise ahead of double barreled economic reports

By Paul R. La Monica, CNN

Updated 8:06 a.m. ET, January 18, 2023
1 min ago

Janet Yellen meets with China Vice Premier Liu He

From CNN's Jennifer Hansler

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen met with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He in Zurich, Switzerland Wednesday “as part of efforts to deepen communication and work together to address global challenges,” according to a readout from the US Treasury Department.

The conversation was described as "candid, substantive, and constructive," and Yellen "looks forward to traveling to China and to welcoming her counterparts to the United States in the near future," according to the readout. 

The two parties "exchanged views on macroeconomic and financial developments."

"Both sides agreed it is important for the functioning of the global economy to further enhance communication around macroeconomic and financial issues," the readout said. 

"They also agreed about the importance of sustainable development and that they would enhance cooperation on climate finance on a bilateral and multilateral basis, such as within the UN, G20, and APEC, as well as through support for emerging markets and developing countries in their clean energy transitions," it continued. "Secretary Yellen also raised issues of concern in a frank exchange of views."

Their meeting follows President Joe Biden's meeting with Xi Jinping in Bali and comes ahead of Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit to China early next month. 

1 hr 32 min ago

Stocks rise ahead of inflation report

US stock futures held steady ahead of reports on inflation and retail sales. Dow futures were down 20 points or 0.1%. S&P 500 futures were flat. Nasdaq futures were 0.1% lower 

Fear & Greed Index: 65 = Greed 

Oil & gas: US oil prices fell 1.7% to $82 a barrel. Average US gas prices ticked up to $3.36 a gallon. 

11 hr 11 min ago

Americans are already starting to pull back on their spending, survey shows

From CNN Business' Alicia Wallace

Americans have already started to rein in their spending — and expect to pull back some more this year, according to a Federal Reserve Bank of New York survey released Tuesday morning.

Monthly household spending growth, after hitting a series high of 9% in August, fell to 7.7% in December, according to the New York Fed’s latest household spending survey.

However, that’s still well above December 2021 and pre-pandemic levels of 5.1% and 2.5%, respectively, according to the survey, which is released every four months.

Still, the survey showed a slight pullback in large purchases: The number of respondents who bought a vehicle fell to the lowest level since August 2020, when car sales dipped during the pandemic.

The drop in spending activity is expected to continue through this year, the survey showed.

Read more

11 hr 12 min ago

No recession after all? Business leaders are more hopeful as China reopens

From CNN Business' Julia Horowitz

Bullishness about the global economy has been in short supply among business leaders in recent months, with fears of recession clouding the outlook and restraining investment. Now, cautious optimism is peeking through.

That’s thanks in large part to China, whose sudden removal of strict coronavirus restrictions late last year is expected to unleash a wave of spending that may offset economic weakness in the United States and Europe.

“The reopening of China has to be the major event and it will be a major driver of growth,” Laura Cha, chair of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing, said at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland on Tuesday.

It’s an assessment shared by plenty of others attending the annual gathering of executives, billionaires and politicians in the Swiss mountain resort, in contrast with the WEF’s survey of chief economists published Monday showing two-thirds of them think a recession in 2023 is likely.

Read more

11 hr 10 min ago

Intel CEO: Chip supply chains will shape geopolitics more than oil over the next 50 years

From CNN Business' Clare Duffy

Global politics will be dominated by the availability, trade and investment in microchips for the next several decades, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger told CNN Tuesday.

The location of “oil reserves [has] defined geopolitics for the last five decades,” Gelsinger said in an interview with CNN’s Julia Chatterley at the World Economic Forum in Davos. “Where the technology supply chains are, and where semiconductors are built, is more important for the next 5 decades.”

Gelsinger said the company’s investment in new manufacturing facilities in the United States, Europe and elsewhere is important not only for the company’s future, but for the “globalization of the most critical resource to the future of the world.”

“We need this geographically balanced, resilient supply chain,” he said.

Read more