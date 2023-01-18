Wall Street sees red. Stocks end day with a thud

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on January 18. (Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images)

US stocks had a rough Wednesday. The market sank as investors ignored good news (the continuing moderation of inflation) and focused on bad news (weak retail sales and low industrial production figures) instead.

Worries are growing that the economy may be heading towards a more pronounced slowdown as a result of last year's aggressive rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

The Nasdaq's seven-day winning streak came to an end, too. Shares of tech bellwether Microsoft (MSFT) fell after the software giant announced it was laying off 10,000 workers.

The Dow fell nearly 615 points, or 1.8%.

The S&P 500 ended the day down 1.6%.

The Nasdaq Composite edged 1.2% lower.

As stocks settle after the trading day, levels might still change slightly.