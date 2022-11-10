Audio
Another consequential inflation report has stocks on edge

By Paul R. La Monica and Alicia Wallace, CNN Business

Published 7:14 AM ET, Thu November 10, 2022
11 min ago

What to watch for in today's inflation report

From CNN Business' David Goldman

Get ready for yet another confusing Consumer Price Index report at 8:30 am ET. It could be a mix of good, bad and ugly.

The good: The headline annual number is expected to show a slower pace of inflation, slipping to 8% in October, down from 8.2% in September. So-called core price growth, stripping out volatile energy and food prices, is expected to have eased a bit to 6.5%, down from 6.6% in the previous month.

The bad: But prices are expected to have risen 0.6% overall during the month of October, up from 0.4% in September.

The ugly: Price growth remains uncomfortably high in America. Although there are some signs of easing, inflation is still painful for many Americans, forcing the Fed to continue to raise rates at a historic pace. That is hurting the economy in the process.

3 min ago

Stocks try to recover ahead of inflation report

From CNN Business' David Goldman

Stocks: US stock futures were muted a day after sinking sharply as the midterm elections came in without the predicted “red wave,” and the crypto market melted down.

Today, investors will look closely at inflation data, which could prompt the Fed to continue its historic pace of rate hikes. Dow futures were up 15 points, or 0.1%, the S&P 500 rose 0.1% and the Nasdaq Composite was 0.2% higher. 

Fear & Greed Index: 54 = Greed 

Crypto: Bitcoin prices were on the rise, up 3% from Wednesday. But the cryptocurrency has fallen by a quarter over the past 5 days.

Oil & gas: US oil was down 1% to around $85 a barrel. Average US gas prices fell to $3.80 a gallon. 

9 hr 43 min ago

What's driving America's inflation higher

From CNN Business' Alicia Wallace

Inflation is expected to have eased somewhat in October in part because of improved supply chains but also a weaker housing sector, which has led to decreased demand for home appliances and other goods.

Additionally, the latest inflation numbers could benefit from the way the Bureau of Labor Statistics tabulates the index. To calculate medical services prices, the agency uses health insurance providers’ retained earnings, or profit margins. That data is published once a year and with a lag. During the past 12 months, the medical services category reflected the robust profit margins from 2020, when people stayed home or delayed doctor visits — but that will rebalance in the October report, which will reflect the 2021 return to elective surgery and other health services.

CPI has come in hot for the past two months, showing overall price increases mellowed only slightly during the respective 12-month periods, and core CPI shot up much faster than anticipated.

Shelter remained an inflation driver, but the surge in core CPI was a reflection of a potentially sticky problem: Inflation has been settling in deeper into service industries.

Unlike in goods, where inflationary inputs include supply chains and commodity prices, the biggest input into service-providing industries is labor costs.

9 hr 47 min ago

The economy was a big concern for voters. Thursday’s inflation report likely won’t help

From CNN Business' Alicia Wallace

The economy was top of mind for voters in the midterm elections, exit polls showed, adding even more weight to a highly anticipated inflation report due out on Thursday.

The Consumer Price Index for October, which measures the change in price of everything from pork chops to plane tickets, will provide the latest insight on whether Americans saw any relief last month from the current bout of historically high prices.

Economists estimate the pace of inflation likely slowed somewhat in October — but nowhere near enough for the Federal Reserve to tap the brakes on the aggressive rate hikes it has rolled out in its battle to cool the economy.

Consensus estimates on Refinitiv put annual inflation at 8% in October, which would be a slower pace of increase than the 8.2% seen in September’s reading and the lowest year-over-year increase since February.

However, higher energy prices likely pushed up monthly inflation by 0.6%.

Core CPI, which doesn’t include the volatile food and energy categories, is expected to have dropped to a 6.5% rate of increase for the 12-month period ended in October, down from 6.6% a month earlier.

