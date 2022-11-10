Get ready for yet another confusing Consumer Price Index report at 8:30 am ET. It could be a mix of good, bad and ugly.

The good: The headline annual number is expected to show a slower pace of inflation, slipping to 8% in October, down from 8.2% in September. So-called core price growth, stripping out volatile energy and food prices, is expected to have eased a bit to 6.5%, down from 6.6% in the previous month.

The bad: But prices are expected to have risen 0.6% overall during the month of October, up from 0.4% in September.

The ugly: Price growth remains uncomfortably high in America. Although there are some signs of easing, inflation is still painful for many Americans, forcing the Fed to continue to raise rates at a historic pace. That is hurting the economy in the process.