December’s consumer prices are estimated to have increased 6.5% on an annual basis, down from 7.1% in November, according to economists surveyed Refinitiv. On a monthly basis, CPI is expected to show no change versus November.

Yet inflation swaps, transactions in which one investor agrees to swap fixed payments for floating payments tied to the inflation rate, are indicating that investors believe inflation will come down to 2.5% in the next seven months, even as the Fed’s own projections say inflation will remain well above 3% until 2024.

The inflation swaps market is considered one of the easiest ways to gauge how the market thinks inflation will change over the next 12 months. Current expectations for a sharp fall in CPI indicates that investors think the Fed will likely cut rates this year in response to falling inflation levels.

The takeaway: Investors seem to keep forgetting a cardinal market rule: Don’t fight the Fed.

​​”The expectation with this week’s Consumer Price Index is for further easing of inflation pressures. Anything less than broad-based improvement will rattle investors’ nerves and keep the Fed active,” said Greg McBride, chief financial analyst at Bankrate.

Bets that the Fed will soon pivot away from elevated interest rates, even as officials say that they won’t, could mean more market volatility lies ahead.

