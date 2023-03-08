Audio
Audio
Follow CNN Business
Live Updates

Markets brace for more pain as Fed Chair Powell continues testimony

By Alicia Wallace, Krystal Hur and Nicole Goodkind

Updated 7:35 AM ET, Wed March 8, 2023
3 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
13 min ago

Stocks gear up for another day of Powell testimony

Stocks: US stock futures were slightly higher Wednesday after plunging Tuesday when Fed Chair Jerome Powell testified that rates would rise higher than expected. Powell is set to testify again Wednesday. Dow futures were up 30 points, or 0.1%. S&P 500 futures rose 0.1%. Nasdaq Composite futures were 0.1% higher.  

Fear & Greed Index: 47 = Neutral

Oil & gas: US oil prices were down 0.1% below $78 a barrel. Average US gas prices rose to $3.45 a gallon.

11 min ago

Fed Chair Powell takes the hot seat for day two of Congressional testimony

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is set to deliver testimony to the House Financial Services Committee on Wednesday, the second day of his semiannual appearance before Congress to discuss the economy.

Wall Street is likely hoping for a calmer day, after Tuesday's testimony before the Senate Finance Committee brought sparks and a lot of market agita when Powell said interest rate hikes are "likely to be higher than previously anticipated."

That news sent investors reeling, with all three major indexes dropping steeply. Market expectations for a half-point rate hike spiked, shifting from a 30% probability to almost 70% by day's end, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. 

Investors will be looking Wednesday to see if the Fed chair doubles down on his hawkish tone and if he addresses the drop in financial markets.

Since the House tends to offer more spirited discourse than the Senate, there may be some fireworks during Powell's testimony. In his last appearance before the House, in June, he admitted the Fed had been "pretty wrong" in its assessment of when supply-side problems linked to Covid-19 would ease.

Adding to the potential drama: The highly anticipated January Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS, is set to be released at the exact time Powell takes his seat, at 10 a.m. ET. Lawmakers and investors alike will be tuning in to this key data point to determine if the white-hot US labor market showed any sign of cooling at the start of the year.

The job market has so far resisted the Fed's efforts to slow demand for labor: December's JOLTS data showed that despite mass layoffs in sectors like tech and media and the looming threat of recession, the number of available jobs unexpectedly rose to 11.01 million from 10.44 million in November.

11 min ago

Flood of economic data due out Wednesday

In additional to Fed Chair Powell's appearance on the Hill, investors are preparing for a flood of economic data Wednesday.

ADP's private payroll employment report, considered a proxy for Friday's monthly employment snapshot from the Labor Department, is set to be released at 8:15 a.m. ET. The forecast is for 168,000 positions added, up from 106,000 in January.  

At 10 a.m. ET, the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS report, for the month of January, is scheduled for release. The Fed has been closely watching this report as a sign of labor market tightness. In December, job openings unexpectedly rose to 11 million positions — 1.9 openings for every person looking.

 Later on Wednesday, the Fed will release its Beige Book, a summary of economic conditions in each of the central bank's 12 districts.