Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is set to deliver testimony to the House Financial Services Committee on Wednesday, the second day of his semiannual appearance before Congress to discuss the economy.

Wall Street is likely hoping for a calmer day, after Tuesday's testimony before the Senate Finance Committee brought sparks and a lot of market agita when Powell said interest rate hikes are "likely to be higher than previously anticipated."

That news sent investors reeling, with all three major indexes dropping steeply. Market expectations for a half-point rate hike spiked, shifting from a 30% probability to almost 70% by day's end, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

Investors will be looking Wednesday to see if the Fed chair doubles down on his hawkish tone and if he addresses the drop in financial markets.

Since the House tends to offer more spirited discourse than the Senate, there may be some fireworks during Powell's testimony. In his last appearance before the House, in June, he admitted the Fed had been "pretty wrong" in its assessment of when supply-side problems linked to Covid-19 would ease.

Adding to the potential drama: The highly anticipated January Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS, is set to be released at the exact time Powell takes his seat, at 10 a.m. ET. Lawmakers and investors alike will be tuning in to this key data point to determine if the white-hot US labor market showed any sign of cooling at the start of the year.

The job market has so far resisted the Fed's efforts to slow demand for labor: December's JOLTS data showed that despite mass layoffs in sectors like tech and media and the looming threat of recession, the number of available jobs unexpectedly rose to 11.01 million from 10.44 million in November.