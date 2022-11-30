The New York Times will host its annual DealBook conference Wednesday at Lincoln Center in New York, from 9 am to 6 pm ET. The guests will be interviewed by Andrew Ross Sorkin.

Here are some of the most prominent guests:

-- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. We'll be watching for comments about potential recession timing and inflation. Alicia Wallace

-- Amazon CEO Andy Jassy. Topics of interest include economic outlook and layoffs, as well as unionization efforts at its warehouses. Pro-union protesters are expected to gather outside when Jassy speaks.

-- Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. What we'll be watching: Discussion of spending and outlook for metaverse initiatives, and potential comments on Twitter and Elon Musk.

-- TikTok CEO Shou Chew. Topics of interest include the company's regulatory outlook, privacy and relationship with its Chinese parent company, as well as managing growth as competitors retrench.

-- Netflix Co-CEO Reed Hastings. We'll watch for discussion about ads, live sports, the media landscape and potential comments about Bob Iger.

-- FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried. The disgraced former CEO of the crypto exchange FTX is expected to face tough questions about what he knew and how one of the most respected companies in crypto imploded so quickly.