US stock futures were mostly unchanged as Wall Street geared up for a a busy day of economic reports, interviews with business leaders and speeches from top economic officials.
Stocks:
Dow futures were up 10 points.
S&P 500 futures rose 0.2%.
Nasdaq futures were 0.3% higher
Fear & Greed Index: 61 = Greed
Oil & gas: US oil rose 2% to $80 a barrel, recovering from a deep selloff earlier in the week on fears that Chinese demand would fall. Average US gas prices fell to $3.50 a gallon, according to AAA.