Live Updates

Stocks mixed ahead of America's economic report card

By Paul R. La Monica, CNN Business

Updated 6:59 a.m. ET, January 26, 2023
2 min ago

Southwest posts quarterly loss and warns more losses are ahead after service meltdown

From CNN's Chris Isidore

Southwest Airlines reported a loss for the fourth quarter because of the company’s service meltdown over the holiday travel season, and it warned the costs from those problems will result in another loss in the first quarter.

The airline was forced to cancel more than 16,700 flights between December 21 and 29, roughly half its schedule during that period. It had already announced that would cost it somewhere between $725 million and $825 miilion. Thursday, Southwest said that resulted in an adjusted net loss in the quarter of $226 million. Still it managed to report an adjusted annual profit of $723 million, a turn around from $1.3 billion it lost in 2021.

It said it expects another loss in the first quarter due to the continued impact and costs associated with meltdown. The first quarter is typically the slowest and least profitable period for US air travel. However, Southwest said it is encouraged by strong bookings for March.

1 hr 19 min ago

Stocks mixed ahead of GDP report

Investors were gearing up for the first reading of fourth-quarter GDP.

Economists are expecting the economy grew by 2.6% on an annualized basis in the final quarter of 2022, which would be down from the third quarter's 3.2% growth. The slowdown is partly due to shoppers pulling back amid higher interest rates, and exports falling as consumers shifted their spending from goods to services. 

Stocks: US stocks were mixed ahead of a big day of major economic reports, including the first look at fourth-quarter GDP. Dow futures were down 15 points. S&P 500 futures rose 0.2%. Nasdaq Composite futures were 0.5% higher.

Fear & Greed Index: 64 = Greed

Oil & gas: US oil prices rose 0.9% to $81 barrel. Average US gas prices rose to $3.50 a gallon.

9 hr 53 min ago

Exclusive: Goldman Sachs says even a near-default on US debt could spark a recession and market mayhem

From CNN Business' Matt Egan

A full-blown debt ceiling crisis has the potential to stop the US economy in its tracks, according to the top economist at Goldman Sachs.

“If there were any doubt about the US government’s ability or willingness to make interest and principal payments on time, that could have very, very adverse consequences,” Jan Hatzius, the chief economist at Goldman Sachs, told CNN in an interview.

The United States hit the debt ceiling last week, forcing Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to make accounting maneuvers to avoid breaching that $31 trillion borrowing limit.

If Congress fails to lift the debt ceiling in time, Hatzius said investors will worry there is a chance of a missed payment on US Treasuries – which are “maybe the most important asset in the global economy.”

Unlike many of its peers on Wall Street, Goldman Sachs is relatively bullish on the US economy, with Hatzius telling CNN that America will likely avoid a recession through the 2024 presidential election.

However, a debt ceiling crisis is a key risk to that optimistic outlook.

9 hr 55 min ago

Tesla reported record earnings but tighter profit margins

From CNN Business' Chris Isidore

Tesla reported record profits for the fourth quarter and the full year, but its profit margins were tighter due to higher costs, recent price cuts, and sales in the quarter that were weaker than hoped.

The leading electric vehicle maker posted adjusted earnings of $1.19 per share in the quarter, up from 85 cents a share a year earlier, and its previous record of $1.07 a share in the first quarter. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv had forecast EPS of $1.13.

For the full year, the company had adjusted earnings per share of $4.07, up from $2.26 in 2021.

But the closely-watched automotive gross margin fell to 25.9% from 27.9% in the third quarter and 30.6% in the fourth quarter a year ago.

