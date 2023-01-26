Southwest Airlines reported a loss for the fourth quarter because of the company’s service meltdown over the holiday travel season, and it warned the costs from those problems will result in another loss in the first quarter.

The airline was forced to cancel more than 16,700 flights between December 21 and 29, roughly half its schedule during that period. It had already announced that would cost it somewhere between $725 million and $825 miilion. Thursday, Southwest said that resulted in an adjusted net loss in the quarter of $226 million. Still it managed to report an adjusted annual profit of $723 million, a turn around from $1.3 billion it lost in 2021.

It said it expects another loss in the first quarter due to the continued impact and costs associated with meltdown. The first quarter is typically the slowest and least profitable period for US air travel. However, Southwest said it is encouraged by strong bookings for March.

