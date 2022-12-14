Audio
Live Updates

The stock market is bracing for the Fed's next rate hike

By Paul R. La Monica, Alicia Wallace and Nicole Goodkind, CNN

Updated 8:07 a.m. ET, December 14, 2022
17 min ago

Stocks in wait-and-see mode ahead of the Fed's decision

From CNN Business' David Goldman

US stock futures were flat ahead of the Fed’s last rate hike decision of the year. Investors have cheered expectations that the Fed will raise rates by only a half point, but fear higher rates in the long run that could send the economy into a recession. 

Dow futures were up 20 points, or 0.1%. S&P 500 futures were flat, and Nasdaq Composite futures were also unchanged. 

Fear & Greed Index: 61 = Greed

Oil & gas: US oil rose 0.9% to just over $76 a barrel. Average US gas prices fell to $3.21 a gallon. 

25 min ago

Is a soft landing still a possibility?

From CNN's Nicole Goodkind

The Fed has increased its benchmark lending rate six times this year in an attempt to discourage borrowing, cool the economy and bring down historically high inflation that peaked at 9.1% over the summer.

Even if interest rate hikes ease, they will remain high, and economists are largely expecting that the US economy will endure a recession next year. Powell said in November that there is still a chance the economy avoids recession but the odds are slim, noting: “To the extent we need to keep rates higher longer, that’s going to narrow the path to a soft landing.”

In an interview that aired on CBS on Sunday, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen — Powell’s predecessor at the Fed — said there is “a risk of a recession. But it certainly isn’t, in my view, something that is necessary to bring inflation down.”

And the economy has so far withstood the Fed’s aggressive rate hikes. The job market is healthy, wages are growing, Americans are spending and GDP is strong. Business is also good: Companies are largely beating revenue expectations and reporting positive earnings results.

56 min ago

Jerome Powell is about to hand the White House another piece of encouraging news

From CNN's MJ Lee

The Federal Reserve is expected to announce on Wednesday yet another interest rate hike – this time, investors hope, it will be a smaller increase of a half-point rather than the three-quarters of a percentage point hike of the last four increases. 

For White House officials, who refrain from commenting on policy decisions of the central bank, that half-point increase will be seen as more welcome news.

A less aggressive interest rate hike, capping a year plagued by historically high inflation, would serve as one more piece of affirmation that inflation is moderating in the US – and that Powell has taken note.

The Fed’s interest rate hikes affect everything from mortgage rates to car loans, key measures that White House officials are keenly aware have a deep impact on American consumers’ psyches and outlook about the state of the economy.

On Tuesday, the Consumer Price Index provided the latest evidence that inflation is cooling, and was particularly encouraging given that it marked the fifth consecutive month of declining US inflation.

A number of other recent economic data points have also given the Biden White House reason for cautious optimism: moderating prices including gas, car and airline prices; continued strength in the labor market; and strong GDP growth.

And while White House officials are careful to avoid predicting that inflation has peaked, President Biden walked right up to the line of saying precisely that on Tuesday.

He is “convinced,” Biden said, that prices are “not going to go up” any further.

“I’m convinced they’re going to continue to go down,” Biden told reporters.

1 min ago

What to expect from the Fed meeting

From CNN's Nicole Goodkind

Jerome Powell, Chairman of the U.S. Federal Reserve, at the National Association of Business Economics (NABE) economic policy conference in Washington, D.C, in March.
Jerome Powell, Chairman of the U.S. Federal Reserve, at the National Association of Business Economics (NABE) economic policy conference in Washington, D.C, in March. (Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

The Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates by half a point at the conclusion of its two-day policy meeting on Wednesday, an indication that the central bank is pulling back on its aggressive stance as signs begin to emerge that inflation may be easing.

Although that increase would be smaller than the three-quarter-point hikes announced at the past four Fed meetings, it’s nothing to scoff at.

It’s still double the Fed’s customary quarter-point hike, and a sizable increase that will likely cause economic pain for millions of American businesses and households by pushing up the cost of borrowing for homes, cars and other loans.

The Fed’s anticipated action would increase the rate that banks charge each other for overnight borrowing to a range of between 4.25% and 4.5%, the highest since 2007.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell confirmed last month that smaller rate hikes could be expected, saying: “The time for moderating the pace of rate increases may come as soon as the December meeting.”

