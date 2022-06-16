Audio
Live Updates

Stocks tumble after Fed takes historic action on inflation

By CNN Business

Published 8:09 AM ET, Thu June 16, 2022
2 min ago

What's rattling the markets: Even the Fed isn't sure it can avoid a recession anymore

From CNN Business' Allison Morrow

To summarize Fed Chairman Jay Powell's comments on the economy Wednesday: Inflation's bad. We're doing our best. No one really knows what the heck is going on.

Here's the deal: The disastrous inflation report that came out Friday almost guaranteed that the Fed would have to do more than the half-point hike it had previously indicated it would do. Prices surged 8.6%, which was up from the month before, which means, like, they're going the wrong direction. That report was so bad some analysts even expected Powell & his merry economists to go even harder on rate hikes -- why stop at 0.75, just go whole hog and jack them up a full point?

The answer is because he didn't want to scare the crap out of investors who've just bellyflopped straight into a bear market.

Nevertheless, some investors fear that the Fed should have just ripped the Band-Aid off, and markets are falling for two, contradictory reasons: They doubt that the Fed is doing enough to stop inflation. And they worry the Fed is doing too much, too fast, to keep America's economy humming.

2 min ago

Stock futures tumble

From CNN Business' David Goldman

U.S. stock futures tumbled a day after the Fed issued a historic rate hike to gain control of inflation.

Stocks rose sharply Wednesday following the biggest rate increase in 28 years, but investors now fear it may not be enough to tame inflation – and may crash the US economy into a recession.

Dow futures were down 570 points or 1.9%.

S&P 500 futures fell 2.3%.

Nasdaq futures were 2.8% lower.

2 min ago

Bank of England hikes interest rates again as inflation heads towards 11%

From CNN Business' Anna Cooban

The United Kingdom's central bank has hiked interest rates for a fifth time since December in a bid to tame spiraling inflation.

The Bank of England said on Thursday that it would raise the cost of borrowing by 25 basis points to 1.25% despite fears that soaring prices are squeezing households and weighing on economic growth.

"Bank staff now expect GDP to fall by 0.3% in the second quarter as a whole, weaker than anticipated at the time of the May Report," the Bank of England said in a statement.

"Consumer confidence has fallen further, but other indicators of household spending appear to have held up. Some indicators of business sentiment have weakened, although they have so far remained more resilient than indicators of consumer confidence and consistent with positive underlying GDP growth," it added.

Soaring food and fuel prices have plunged millions of Britons into the worst cost-of-living crisis in decades. Annual consumer price inflation rose to 9% in April — its highest since 1992 — and is expected to rise slightly above 11% in October, with energy costs driving the increase.

4 min ago

Global markets and US futures turn lower after Fed rate hike

From CNN Business' Laura He

European markets and US stock futures fell Thursday, a day after the Fed got tough on inflation with its biggest rate hike since 1994.

France's CAC 40 (CAC40)and Germany's DAX (DAX) were both down 1.3% in early trade, while the FTSE 100 (UKX) slipped 1.5%.

Japan's Nikkei 225 (N225) and Korea's Kospi (KOSPI) closed up 0.4% and 0.2%, respectively. But, China's Shanghai Composite (SHCOMP) was down 0.6% at the end of the day. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was the biggest loser in the region, down 2.5% in late afternoon trading.

