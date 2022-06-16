To summarize Fed Chairman Jay Powell's comments on the economy Wednesday: Inflation's bad. We're doing our best. No one really knows what the heck is going on.

Here's the deal: The disastrous inflation report that came out Friday almost guaranteed that the Fed would have to do more than the half-point hike it had previously indicated it would do. Prices surged 8.6%, which was up from the month before, which means, like, they're going the wrong direction. That report was so bad some analysts even expected Powell & his merry economists to go even harder on rate hikes -- why stop at 0.75, just go whole hog and jack them up a full point?

The answer is because he didn't want to scare the crap out of investors who've just bellyflopped straight into a bear market.

Nevertheless, some investors fear that the Fed should have just ripped the Band-Aid off, and markets are falling for two, contradictory reasons: They doubt that the Fed is doing enough to stop inflation. And they worry the Fed is doing too much, too fast, to keep America's economy humming.

