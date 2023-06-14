Skip, pause or hike?

The Federal Reserve's monetary policy committee concludes its two-day meeting on Wednesday and is set to announce its decision on rates at 2 p.m. ET.

Fed officials have signaled they intend to take a beat to survey the economy to see the delayed impact of the most aggressive war on inflation in four decades.

Markets are not expecting a rate hike, with almost 100% odds of a pause, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

But investors will be listening closely to Fed Chair Jerome Powell's 2:30 p.m. press conference for any mention of a July rate hike.