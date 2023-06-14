The latest on markets, ahead of the Fed's expected pause on rate hikes
From CNN's Krystal Hur, Alicia Wallace, Nicole Goodkind and Bryan Mena
Updated 7:45 a.m. ET, June 14, 2023
30 min ago
Stocks mixed as investors await Fed policy decision
Wall Street futures were mixed Wednesday, ahead of the Fed's rate decision.
Stocks closed higher on Tuesday after fresh data showed the pace of inflation has reached its slowest since 2021.
The Consumer Price Index report rose 4% for the year ending in May, which is the slowest annual pace since March 2021 and a steep drop from April’s 4.9%.
Still, the inflation rate remains far above the Fed’s 2% target rate, suggesting that its battle against inflation is not yet won. Wall Street expects the Fed to skip a hike in June, rather than put a pause on its aggressive hiking campaign, and sees a 63% chance of a quarter-point hike in July.
Traders — and the Fed — will also parse the Producer Price Index for May on Wednesday morning.
Dow futures were down 30 points, or 0.1%. S&P 500 futures rose 0.2%. Nasdaq Composite futures were 0.3% higher.
34 min ago
What can markets expect?
Stocks had a seemingly auspicious rally last week — but could the Federal Reserve’s June meeting dampen that?
The S&P 500 Index last week entered a bull market, meaning that it notched a 20% rally from its low in October. The Nasdaq Composite saw its longest streak of weekly gains since November 2019, powered by mega-cap tech stocks that have led the market higher in 2023.
Moreover, investors appeared calmer than they have in years, after the United States suspended the debt ceiling in time to avoid a default, allowing investors to breathe a sigh of relief. The Cboe Volatility Index, or VIX, last Thursday closed at its lowest level since January 2020. CNN’s Fear and Greed Index reached “extreme greed” on Thursday.
The stock market’s next test will be the Fed meeting. Officials have indicated that they are likely to skip a hike in June. That’s different from a pause, since it suggests that the central bank could raise rates as soon as July after taking a break this month.
Because the Fed has made its intentions clear, the rate decision itself is unlikely to move markets, says Karim El Nokali, investment strategist at Schroders.
But that also means Fed talk that hints at further tightening could dampen the market’s rally.
34 min ago
Small businesses are feeling more optimistic, but remain concerned about inflation
That might be a problem for the Federal Reserve — which is trying to tamp down inflation still running well above the central bank’s 2% target, even though price increases have slowed in the past year.
The Fed keeps a close eye on inflation expectations to know whether or not US consumers have become used to a certain level of inflation. If they have become used to a higher level of inflation, it could be extremely hard to bring down, eroding Americans’ living standards.
Why inflation is cooling — and why it isn't coming down more
May's closely watched Consumer Price Index showed Tuesday that inflation has been cut by more than half from last year's peak.
On an annual basis, prices rose by 4% compared to a year ago. That's a significant decline from April, when annual inflation was 4.9%.
The slowdown in inflation occurred in conjunction with the Federal Reserve's rate-hiking campaign, which began in March 2022. But the rate hikes haven't prevented more inflationary pressures from seeping into the economy.
In turn, inflation over the past year has been a game of give-and-take. Here's where some of that giving and taking is happening.
Grocery prices are rising in America again. Here’s what got more expensive
US grocery prices ticked up in May after dipping in March and April. Inflation in America continued to fall significantly, but rising prices at the supermarket is unwelcome news to those struggling to pay for food.
From April to May, adjusted for seasonal swings, grocery prices got 0.1% more expensive, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics' Consumer Price Index, a key measure of inflation. Menu items got 0.5% in that time.
Overall, grocery prices were 5.8% more expensive in May than they were a year ago. Menu prices have risen 8.3% over the past year. Together, food prices jumped 6.7% throughout the year, once again outpacing overall annual inflation, which came in at 4%.
Certain food items got quite a bit more expensive over the course of the year.
Margarine spiked 22.5%, flour jumped 17.1%, bread spiked 12.5% and sugar rose 11.1%. Meanwhile, juice and other nonalcoholic drinks popped 9.9%, lettuce went up 9.4%, ham grew 8.2% and — brace yourself — ice cream went up 8%.
Some items have notched smaller increases over the past 12 months: Cheese grew 3.6%, chicken went up 0.9% and fresh fruits and vegetables have risen 0.6%. Uncooked beef roasts stayed flat.
A variety of factors have caused food prices to rise. Extreme weather, the war in Ukraine, avian flu and higher costs along the supply chain have all led to higher prices. Plus, food sellers have used the disruptions as cover to raise prices. And with food sales up — even though consumers are buying fewer items — those prices are likely to remain elevated.
Still, there has been some relief since last year. Bacon fell 9.8%, citrus fruit dropped 5.3%, fresh whole milk dropped 3.4%, pork chops fell 2.2%, and fish and seafood fell 1.1% over the course of the year.